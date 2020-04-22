Chrissy Teigen shares ingredient substitutions to meet all your cooking needs
Model, foodie, cookbook author and television host Chrissy Teigen has shared a handy guide of genius cooking substitutes on her blog.
We have at some point experienced the frustration of getting started on a dish - only to realise that there are missing essential ingredients. And with lockdown in place, it is not easy to run out for one or two things at the grocery store. To save all that time, you can first search your home for these swaps.
Last week, Teigen updated her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website with a helpful breakdown of what to use when you are out of everything.
She broke her guide down into oils, baking ingredients, condiments, spices, and dairy.
Teigen said that if she has learned anything from the past weeks, it is that being creative in the kitchen is not just fun, it is necessary.
“I have been so many times where I crave something, but don’t have all the ingredients to make it. And, I don’t know about you, but once I want something I must. eat. it. So, I’ve been using these different ingredient hacks to get the job done. Just think of this as one less trip to the grocery store and STAY HOME,” she wrote.
Below are the cooking substitutes Teigen suggests you try.
Condiments
Mayo: Greek yoghurt or mashed avocado
Chinese mustard: Dijon mustard
Tahini: Two tablespoon peanut butter and one teaspoon sesame oil
Oil
Olive oil: Avocado or grapeseed oil
Canola oil: Sunflower oil, safflower vegetable oil, corn oil
Dairy
Butter: Coconut oil
Milk: Oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk
Sour cream: Plain yoghurt
Seasoning and spices
Chili powder: Dash of hot sauce, oregano, paprika and cumin
Cinnamon: Nutmeg
Cumin: Chilli powder
Baking
Milk chocolate chips: Chopped milk chocolate bar
Semi-sweet chocolate chips: Bittersweet chocolate chip
Vanilla extract: Bourbon or rum