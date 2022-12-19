Christmas lunch ideas that are easy and delicious

It is the most wonderful time of the year! And you know what that means – an excuse to make tons of delicious food.

Christmas dinners, snacks, sides, lunches, breakfasts, and more! Wondering what to cook? Samantha Stone, a qualified chef and food and beverage development manager for First Group Hotels and Resorts, has got you covered with the best recipes to make for your Christmas dinner. tone said she believes hosts and hostesses need to be able to enjoy the festivities as much as their guests, “I, for one, have no desire to spend every minute in the kitchen checking that I haven’t burnt something to a crisp. Sipping summer cocktails sounds a lot more enticing! After all, we all deserve a break to make lasting, magical memories with our friends and families, right? she said.

Here are chef Stone’s go-to, easy-peasy three-course Christmas recipes that will have you throwing off your apron and spending less time in the kitchen this festive season. Peach, nut brittle and prosciutto salad. Picture: Supplied Starter Peach, nut brittle and prosciutto salad

The perfect guilt-free summer salad, packed with flavour and guaranteed to impress your guests. Serves: 4 Ingredients

300g of your favourite salad pack mix 2 peaches, pitted and sliced into wedges (optional – sear on a dry hot griddle pan until slightly charred) 100g soft cheese, cut into bite-size pieces (Brie, blue cheese, or Camembert)

70g prosciutto, roughly torn to resemble slithers 50g nut brittle, roughly chopped (any nut brittle will do) To assemble

Simply start with your salad greens and layer on your peaches, prosciutto and soft cheese, and sprinkle over the roughly chopped nut brittle. It’s really that easy. Tip: This salad can be made the day before, just leave out the nut brittle and sprinkle over when ready to serve. Insanely easy and hassle-free glazed gammon. Picture: Supplied Main course

Insanely easy and hassle-free glazed gammon Serves: 6 – 8 Ingredients

1 medium gammon, ± 1.7kg 2 dried bay leaves ½ onion

Cloves to taste For the glaze 150g orange marmalade

150g dark brown sugar Method Add the bay leaves and onion to a pot of lightly seasoned simmering water.

Place the gammon into the water and simmer for 1 hour, checking the water level every 20 minutes or so. Top up with boiled kettle water when needed. Once the gammon is ready, set it aside and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 170ºC.

If your gammon has the rind on, now is when you need to remove it and trim off any excess fat. Score the gammon and pierce with whole cloves, as many as you like. Place the gammon into a roasting tray lined with greaseproof paper.

Spoon over the marmalade and spread it over the gammon with the back of a spoon and sprinkle over the dark brown sugar. Place in the oven, on the middle rack, for 20 – 25 minutes, or until the glaze and sugar have caramelised. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature before carving.

Tip: This gammon is best served at room temperature. If you’re lucky enough to have any leftovers, it makes the most amazing cold meat rolls for lunch the next day. Oh-so-easy gingerbread Christmas trifle. Picture: Supplied Dessert Oh-so-easy gingerbread Christmas trifle

“In my family, we want to be traditional, but we also want our bread buttered on both sides. We want the good stuff but without all the labour that goes into it. This is how my gingerbread Christmas trifle was born. It’s packed with flavour and everybody, including the kids, absolutely loves it,” said Stone. Makes: 6 individual portions Ingredients

1 tea loaf of good quality gingerbread, sliced into 1cm thick slices (optional: drizzle with brandy or triple sec for a more indulgent pudding for the adults) 250ml fresh whipping cream, unsweetened, whipped to a soft peak 500ml vanilla custard

The ground cinnamon, to dust over the top To assemble Start by putting a layer of gingerbread at the bottom of your glass and spoon over a layer of vanilla custard and then a layer of whipped cream.

The amount of custard and whipped cream is entirely up to you, it all depends on how many layers you are wanting. Repeat the layering process – with the final layer being whipped cream at the top. Dust with ground cinnamon and serve.