Classic hack: Here’s how to make scrambled eggs using the microwave

One of the qualities we adore about eggs is the ease with which you can work with them. Eggs are also an awesome, protein-packed way to start your day. But on hectic mornings, they can simply take too long to make. If you don’t feel like scrubbing another pan, scramble your eggs in the microwave.

How do you scramble eggs using the microwave? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, which detailed that although the eggs won't be quite as light and fluffy, you will love how fast they come together. Ingredients for one serving 2 eggs

15ml of milk, half-and-half, or water Salt and pepper to taste Method

Grease a microwave-safe dish or mug. Rub a little butter or oil in the bottom of a dish or mug. You can also spray the inside of the dish with cooking spray. Greasing the dish will make it easier to remove the scrambled eggs. If you’re planning on making a breakfast sandwich, consider using a mug since this will form the scrambled eggs into a small, circular shape.

Crack two eggs into the dish or mug and add one tablespoon of milk. Feel free to use half-and-half for creamier scrambled eggs or use water if you don’t want to include dairy. Try making scrambled eggs with alternative milk, such as soy, hemp, or almond milk.

Beat the eggs with salt and pepper until they’re combined. Use a fork or a whisk to beat the eggs for about 10 to 20 seconds and mix in a little salt and pepper according to your taste. Mix the eggs just until the yolks and whites are combined. There’s no need to beat a lot of air into the eggs since doing so could cause them to puff up too much in the microwave.

Microwave the eggs for 1 ½ to 2 minutes and stir them frequently. Put the uncovered dish into the microwave and heat the eggs at full power. Stop and stir them every 30 seconds so they scramble as they cook. The eggs should look firm and no longer liquidy once they have finished cooking.