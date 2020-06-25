Cold and flu tea recipes that will make you feel better

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Everyone gets sick from the flu, almost every single year. Sometimes even more than once a year, so you need these mixtures. As much as colds may not be as serious the flu, but they can be just as unpleasant to endure. While water and other drinks are crucial to one's recovery, many people reach for tea to battle their illnesses. Health experts reveal that the tea’s warm liquid alleviates your throat and helps with congestion. That it also increases antibacterial properties that aid in promptly curing colds.

They also reveal that when you add some honey to your tea, it helps with coughing and if you use lemon in your tea, the body will receive a boost of vitamin C, weakening your cold.

While these might not provide a cure-all solution, they may just inject some strength into your gloom.

Hot toddy. Picture: Supplied

Rooibos hot toddy

Ingredients

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lemon

Litre of Rooibos tea, brewed using 6 bags

2 cinnamon sticks

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and chopped finely

Honey to taste

Method

Combine all of the ingredients then serve immediately while still hot.

Spicy rooibos. Picture: Supplied

Spicy rooibos

Ingredients

A cup of strong Rooibos

1 tsp of lemon

1 tsp of honey

½ tsp of preferably fresh ginger (try a full tsp if it’s not too strong for you)

A pinch of cayenne pepper

Method

Pour boiling water into a cup or mug, add one Rooibos tea bag and let it steep for at least 5 to 6 minutes. Add a teaspoon of lemon, honey, ginger, and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

If you prefer something cold, make your own herbal ice lollies or ice chips using the same Rooibos tea combination as above.

Green rooibos smoothie. Picture: Supplied

Green rooibos smoothie

Serving: 1

Ingredients

1 small apple, cored

5 cm piece cucumber

1 stalk celery, including leaves

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, including stems

1 cup baby greens (your choice of spinach, chard, kale)

⅛ slice of lemon (including rind)

10ml lemon juice

1 kiwi peeled

¼ cup of raw almonds

1tbsp chia or sunflower seeds (optional)

1 cup brewed Green Rooibos tea, chilled

6-8 ice cubes

Method

Combine all ingredients except ice cubes in a high-powered blender.

Blend on high until smooth.

Add ice cubes one at a time until fully crushed and mixed.

Serve immediately.

Recipes by the South African Rooibos Council.