Cold and flu tea recipes that will make you feel better
Everyone gets sick from the flu, almost every single year. Sometimes even more than once a year, so you need these mixtures.
As much as colds may not be as serious the flu, but they can be just as unpleasant to endure.
While water and other drinks are crucial to one's recovery, many people reach for tea to battle their illnesses.
Health experts reveal that the tea’s warm liquid alleviates your throat and helps with congestion.
That it also increases antibacterial properties that aid in promptly curing colds.
They also reveal that when you add some honey to your tea, it helps with coughing and if you use lemon in your tea, the body will receive a boost of vitamin C, weakening your cold.
While these might not provide a cure-all solution, they may just inject some strength into your gloom.
Rooibos hot toddy
Ingredients
- Juice of 1 orange
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Litre of Rooibos tea, brewed using 6 bags
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and chopped finely
- Honey to taste
Method
Combine all of the ingredients then serve immediately while still hot.
Spicy rooibos
Ingredients
- A cup of strong Rooibos
- 1 tsp of lemon
- 1 tsp of honey
- ½ tsp of preferably fresh ginger (try a full tsp if it’s not too strong for you)
- A pinch of cayenne pepper
Method
Pour boiling water into a cup or mug, add one Rooibos tea bag and let it steep for at least 5 to 6 minutes. Add a teaspoon of lemon, honey, ginger, and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
If you prefer something cold, make your own herbal ice lollies or ice chips using the same Rooibos tea combination as above.
Green rooibos smoothie
Serving: 1
Ingredients
- 1 small apple, cored
- 5 cm piece cucumber
- 1 stalk celery, including leaves
- ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, including stems
- 1 cup baby greens (your choice of spinach, chard, kale)
- ⅛ slice of lemon (including rind)
- 10ml lemon juice
- 1 kiwi peeled
- ¼ cup of raw almonds
- 1tbsp chia or sunflower seeds (optional)
- 1 cup brewed Green Rooibos tea, chilled
- 6-8 ice cubes
Method
Combine all ingredients except ice cubes in a high-powered blender.
Blend on high until smooth.
Add ice cubes one at a time until fully crushed and mixed.
Serve immediately.
Recipes by the South African Rooibos Council.