Comforting chocolate dessert recipes for World Chocolate Day

Chocolate should be celebrated every day but July 7 is the day dedicated to all things chocolate. Chocolate lovers across the world are gearing up to celebrate the sweetest day of the year, and what better way to than to unleash the chocoholic in you and indulge in this much-loved sweet treat?

Everyone has their favourite flavour profile and preference, but there's no harm in tasting all the chocolate you can today. How about making these delicious desserts, courtesy of Naheed Ahmed and Lameez Abrahams? Ahmed is making a name for himself in the world of chocolate. At the age of 30, he is the founder and managing director of The Chocolate Bar, an artisan chocolate company in Nairobi, Kenya, that manufactures a wide range of high-quality chocolate products. He started his journey as a chocolate maker after graduating from Capsicum Culinary Studio, having undertaken the culinary school’s International professional chef management diploma, professional patisserie programme, advanced professional chef management programme and professional chocolate arts and confectionery programme.

Ahmed says that as a child, he spent a lot of time in the kitchen hanging around his late grandmother, whom they called “Maa”, watching her work her magic. “At the time, she was a professional chef and served as an executive chef in various institutions as well as working at five-star hotels in Nairobi,” he says. “Her love and passion for food were immense, and she would spend many late hours whipping up something in preparation for the next day. She found peace and happiness in the kitchen and, like all grandmothers, took pride in feeding her family. I believe she was my greatest inspiration, along with my everlasting love for good food.”

Chocolate chip cookies Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar 1 cup light brown sugar 2 large eggs at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the butter and both sugars. Mix well until they are creamed. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda and mix together.

Mix the dry ingredients in thirds into the butter mixture to blend. Fold in the chocolate chips, using a spatula or wooden spoon. Using a trigger release ice cream scoop, portion the cookie dough onto a lined sheet pan, leaving 3cm to 5cm gaps between each cookie.

Bake one sheet at a time at 175°C for 13 to 15 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown. Recipe by Naheed Ahmed SASKO has teamed up with renowned recipe developer Lameez Abrahams to inspire South African chocolate lovers with an indulgent chocolate treat that can easily be whipped together to surprise and delight your loved one, guilt-free.

Decadent salted caramel chocolate soufflé Ingredients Salted caramel

⅓ cup water ¾ cup castor sugar 50g butter

¼ cup cream 1tsp salt Chocolate soufflé

½ cup SASKO cake wheat flour 150g dark chocolate 150g butter

3 eggs, separated 150g icing sugar 50g cocoa powder

To serve Cocoa powder for dusting Edible flowers

Ice cream or cream Method Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

Salted caramel Place the water and sugar in a small saucepan on medium heat. Cook until the colour changes to amber, about 5 minutes.

Gently add the butter and stir. Add the cream and a teaspoon of salt. Stir well until combined. Allow to cool.

Chocolate soufflé Melt the chocolate over a bain-marie. Once melted, add the butter and stir.

Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Whisk the egg yolks into the chocolate mixture. Add the sifted dry ingredients to the mixture.

Fold in the egg whites. Grease 6 ramekins with butter. Swirl the castor sugar inside the ramekins. Tip out the excess.

Fill the ramekins to approximately ¾ full. Pipe salted caramel into the centre. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes.

To assemble and serve Decant the chocolate soufflés onto plates and dust with cocoa. Decorate with edible flowers.