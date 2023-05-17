You have just had a rough day at the office, and you are yearning for comfort food. As you drive home, you salivate at all the possible meals you could prepare, counting the minutes until you can get home to start cooking.

But when you get home, there are 30 minutes left before load shedding hits or you find yourself in darkness. Eskom had other plans on how you should spend your evening. Fortunately, having no electricity does not mean you have to go hungry or settle for bread. Here are some comforting meals to make before and when load shedding hits.

Wild rice salad with rocket crunchy vegetables and nuts. Picture: Supplied Wild rice salad with rocket crunchy vegetables and nuts Serves: 4 Ingredients

1 cup Tastic Brown & Wild Rice ½ tsp salt ½ cup diced, robot peppers

4 tbsp carrots matchsticks (julienne) ¾ cup pecan nuts toasted and roughly chopped 2 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 cups of baby rocket leaves 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp Game orange drink powder or honey

2 tbsp Tru Lem lemon juice 4 tbsp Greek plain yoghurt Freshly ground black pepper

Method Dressing: Mix the olive oil, Game orange drink powder, lemon juice, and yoghurt. Add black pepper to taste. Allow the dressing to infuse and chill for at least 15 minutes.

Cook the rice as per package instructions in salted water, drain, and cool. Combine the rice with the rocket, vegetables, pecans, and spring onions, and mix well. Scoop onto a serving platter and top with dollops of dressing. Can garnish with extra chopped spring onions.

Cooking tip: This salad is also delicious with roasted butternut or roasted sweet potato added to the mix. Caprese toasted sarmies. Picture supplied Caprese toasted sarmies Serves: 2

Ingredients 150g baby tomatoes, on the vine 1 tbsp olive oil

4 slices of Albany ultima multigrain brown bread 2 thick slices of mozzarella cheese A handful of fresh basil leaves

Salt 100ml milk Golden Cloud cake flour, for dusting

2 eggs beaten 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp butter

Method Add olive oil to a pan and slowly fry the tomatoes on the vine for about 10 minutes. Turn them around halfway. When done, set aside. Place a piece of mozzarella, a basil leaf or two, and a large pinch of salt between two slices of bread.

Dip the sandwich firstly in the milk (do not let it soak – just dip the bread), then dip in flour, and lastly into the egg. Heat the olive oil and the butter over medium heat and fry the sandwich on both sides until golden brown. This takes about 8 minutes. Serve hot with tomatoes and some fresh basil.

No cook spicy bean and vegetable open wraps. Picture supplied No cook spicy bean and vegetable open wraps Serves: 4 Ingredients

2 x 180g tubs of marinated char-grilled vegetables (available at local supermarkets) 2 x 400g cans of butter beans, drained and rinsed 200g tub tomato salsa

2 limes, zested and juiced 1 tbsp red wine vinegar 2-3 tbsp chopped red chillies, plus extra to serve

Small bunch of coriander, chopped, plus extra, shredded, to serve 2 ripe avocados, stoned and diced 1 small garlic clove, finely grated

1 small red onion. Finely chopped and rinsed 8 medium soft flour tortillas 100ml soured cream or double-thick yoghurt, to serve

Salad leaves, to serve Method To make the filling mix, tip the drained marinated veg into a bowl with the beans. Stir in 2 tbsp salsa, half the lime zest and juice, the vinegar, onion, chillies, and half the coriander. Set the mixture aside.