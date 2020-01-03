Courgettes are in season. Here's 4 recipes to play around with









Love courgettes? Then get ready to create some delicious magic. Picture: Pexels British chef Jamie Oliver said it best when it comes to courgettes.

"Many kids can tell you about drugs but do not know what celery or courgettes taste like."

And it's true. I always look at my nephews when it comes to eating vegetables and they always avoid courgettes. I have heard it being called 'tasteless cucumber' and while it made me laugh, it also proved that so many children do not like eating vegetables and will find an excuse not to.





It wasn't until my mother and I started playing around with how we cooked it, that they responded positively to it.





From grilling courgettes and serving them as chips, mashed up and as a replacement for noodles, it made them not think about reasons why they shouldn't have it, and instead they kept diving into their plates and picking up spoonfuls.





When it comes to squashes like courgette, the possibilities are endless. It's a versatile food and calls for one to be creative. Boiling and steaming it just won't cut it anymore.





With it being in season, it's relatively cheaper than in winter and I hope this will inspire you to spend some time appreciating the squash for being really versatile.





Whether you spiralise it, make it a base for your pizza, make a stew or even grill it, the possibilities are endless.





Here are some of my favourite courgette recipes that you can try out.





Stewy courgette, peppers and chickpeas





This fresh, vegan stew is a cinch for when you may be faced with mountains of courgettes and peppers. This fresh, vegan stew is a cinch for when you may be faced with mountains of courgettes and peppers. Click here to make the recipe





Courgette and tomato tartlets with a cheddar crust





Roasted vegetabkes tucked into tartlets. Roasted vegetabkes tucked into tartlets. Click here to make the recipe





Flatbreads with courgette, red cabbage and rocket

Top the flat-breads with the char-grilled courgette strips, scatter over the red cabbage and rocket leaves and serve drizzled with rapeseed oil. Top the flat-breads with the char-grilled courgette strips, scatter over the red cabbage and rocket leaves and serve drizzled with rapeseed oil. Click here for the recipe





Courgette pancake with yoghurt-feta sauce