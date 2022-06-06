Creamy chicken and mushroom linguine: an easy dinner idea when you're not sure what to make

We know the feeling – it is late, and you need something on the table quickly. If you need some fuss-free dinner inspiration, look no further. You can make this creamy chicken and mushroom linguine dinner recipe by Nolu Johnson Ngqondi, in around 30 minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ngqondi first had the opportunity to travel abroad as a singer but now she is hoping her global adventure will be as a chef showcasing her culinary skills. Born and bred in New Brighton, a township in the Eastern Cape, she graduated from Gqeberha’s Capsicum Culinary Studio in 2021 and is running her own successful catering company in East London, called Liyachuma. Ngqondi says she found her passion for cooking in high school.

“I used to watch chefs in action on The Food Network on DStv and I would literally imitate what they were doing – that’s when I found my calling,” she says. Ngqondi caters for small and large events. She cooks daily meals for people and delivers them. “I cater for functions and also offer a private chef experience. I am thrilled with how well it has done in such a short time. I've noticed that most of our fine dining restaurants focus more on French and Italian cuisine."

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s rare that you find a fine dining restaurant that concentrates on South African dishes. I am not talking about a restaurant specialising in African cuisine but rather an establishment that may use an ingredient, such as a lamb shank, that is prepared in a way to give it a uniquely South African flavour,” says Ngqondi. Her creamy chicken and mushroom linguine that you can try at home: Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisement

Pasta 150g linguine pasta 1 litre water

Story continues below Advertisement

3ml oil 2g salt Chicken & mushroom

500g chicken fillets 15ml oil 60ml butter

1 red onion, chopped 300g mushrooms, chopped 125ml cream

Cajun spice (optional) White sauce 2 tbs butter

2 tbs flour 125ml milk Salt & pepper to taste

2g nutmeg Method Pasta

Add lukewarm water to a pot. Bring to a boil and add oil and salt. Add the pasta to the boiling water. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. Drain the water. Rinse with cold water once cooked and put aside. Chicken & mushroom Cut the chicken into strips, and season with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice. In a sauté pan, add the oil and butter. Sauté the chicken till golden brown. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the onion and mushrooms and sauté until cooked. Add the chicken again and the cream.

Stir and add to the pasta. White sauce In a saucepan, add the butter and let it melt. Add an equal amount of flour, and whisk together till a roux is formed. Let it cook a few minutes before adding the milk and gradually whisking till it’s a thick creamy sauce. Whisk to your preferred consistency, adding milk if it’s too thick. Add nutmeg, salt, and pepper. When cooked, add to the creamy chicken pasta. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy.