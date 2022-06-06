Creamy chicken and mushroom linguine: an easy dinner idea when you're not sure what to make

We know the feeling – it is late, and you need something on the table quickly. If you need some fuss-free dinner inspiration, look no further.
You can make this creamy chicken and mushroom linguine dinner recipe by Nolu Johnson Ngqondi, in around 30 minutes.
Ngqondi first had the opportunity to travel abroad as a singer but now she is hoping her global adventure will be as a chef showcasing her culinary skills.
Born and bred in New Brighton, a township in the Eastern Cape, she graduated from Gqeberha’s Capsicum Culinary Studio in 2021 and is running her own successful catering company in East London, called Liyachuma.
Ngqondi says she found her passion for cooking in high school.
“I used to watch chefs in action on The Food Network on DStv and I would literally imitate what they were doing – that’s when I found my calling,” she says.
Ngqondi caters for small and large events. She cooks daily meals for people and delivers them.
“I cater for functions and also offer a private chef experience. I am thrilled with how well it has done in such a short time. I've noticed that most of our fine dining restaurants focus more on French and Italian cuisine."
“It’s rare that you find a fine dining restaurant that concentrates on South African dishes. I am not talking about a restaurant specialising in African cuisine but rather an establishment that may use an ingredient, such as a lamb shank, that is prepared in a way to give it a uniquely South African flavour,” says Ngqondi.
Her creamy chicken and mushroom linguine that you can try at home:
Ingredients
Pasta
150g linguine pasta
1 litre water
3ml oil
2g salt
Chicken & mushroom
500g chicken fillets
15ml oil
60ml butter
1 red onion, chopped
300g mushrooms, chopped
125ml cream
Cajun spice (optional)
White sauce
2 tbs butter
2 tbs flour
125ml milk
Salt & pepper to taste
2g nutmeg
Method
Pasta
Add lukewarm water to a pot. Bring to a boil and add oil and salt. Add the pasta to the boiling water. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. Drain the water. Rinse with cold water once cooked and put aside.
Chicken & mushroom
Cut the chicken into strips, and season with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice. In a sauté pan, add the oil and butter. Sauté the chicken till golden brown. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the onion and mushrooms and sauté until cooked. Add the chicken again and the cream.
Stir and add to the pasta.
White sauce
In a saucepan, add the butter and let it melt. Add an equal amount of flour, and whisk together till a roux is formed. Let it cook a few minutes before adding the milk and gradually whisking till it’s a thick creamy sauce. Whisk to your preferred consistency, adding milk if it’s too thick. Add nutmeg, salt, and pepper. When cooked, add to the creamy chicken pasta. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy.
