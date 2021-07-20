Delicious dishes you can make with bread that aren’t toast and sandwiches

Bread is usually one of the first things that gets wasted, and the truth be told, we all need a loaf in the kitchen. The biggest offenders are obviously the anti-crust brigade, closely followed by those who throw out bread the second it turns stale. Sometimes, it is those last few pieces that sit and wait in vain for a sandwich or slice of toast that never comes. If you hate waste as much as we do, here are three of our best-loved leftover bread recipes to make the most of the ingredient that’s the king of the kitchen.

The recipes are all super quick and easy, so they are perfect for a lunch break or a last-minute picnic. Toasted coconut tres leches bread puddings Yields: 12 to 14 servings

Ingredients 2 bags sweet rolls, cubed 3 cups whole milk

1 can sweetened condensed milk 1 cup heavy whipping cream 2tsp vanilla extract

1tsp coconut extract 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted Crème Anglaise

Garnish: raw shaved coconut Method Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray ramekins with cooking spray.

Arrange half of the cubed bread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted, about 15 minutes. Let cool. In a large bowl, whisk together milk, condensed milk, cream and extracts. Gently fold in all cubed bread and coconut. Divide the mixture among the prepared ramekins. Bake until puffed and browned, 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving warm with a drizzle of Crème Anglaise. Garnish with coconut, if desired.

Bread pizza Ingredients 6 slices of bread (any type of sandwich bread, whole wheat, brown, white, multi-grain)

3 tbsp pizza sauce or Red sauce or tomato ketchup 1 medium onion, cubed 1 medium tomato reseeded and cubed

1 medium capsicum, cubed 1 cup grated cheese (pizza cheese or mozzarella cheese) 1 tsp dried or mixed Italian herbs or pizza seasoning)

½ tsp red chilli flakes, optional Butter- as required for shallow frying or you can use any kind of oil Method

Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a Tawa or a frying pan over low medium flame. Place 2-3 bread slices and the surface of the Tawa. Toast until the bottom surface turns light golden brown. Make sure that the bottom surface doesn’t turn dark brown. When the bottom surface turns light golden brown, flip each slice and turn off the flame. Transfer them to a plate. Spread ½ tablespoon pizza sauce (or as needed) on each slice of the bread. Place cubed onion, cubed tomato, cubed capsicum. Spread grated cheese over it. Sprinkle dried oregano and red chilli flakes over it. Greece the Tawa once again with butter and place them on the pan and heat it over low flame. Cover the pan with a lid and toast it over low flame. Toast it until the cheese melts and the bottom surface turns crispy. It will take approximately 2-3 minutes. Transfer it to a serving plate and serve with tomato ketchup. Recipe by Jhuma Chakraborty

Italian bruschetta. Picture: Italian bruschetta Ingredients Fresh, ripe tomatoes (cherry tomatoes can also be used)

Fresh basil Sourdough bread 2 garlic cloves (skin removed)

Extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper Method

Tomato bruschetta should be served on golden, crisp bread. Start by thoroughly washing your tomatoes, then chop them up roughly, but small, straight into a bowl. Make sure you catch every ounce of juice that falls from the tomatoes into the bowl, as this will give you the most scrumptious result. Add a generous amount of extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, and one clove of crushed garlic.

Then add fresh basil. You can break the leaves into smaller pieces with your hands or leave them whole, whichever you like best. Mix using your hands or a spoon and leave to rest for 10-20 minutes (at room temperature or in the fridge, whatever your preference). Slice up to 2 pieces of bread per person for the tomato bruschetta, then prepare using one of the following methods:

Place the skillet on your cooktop and leave to heat to a very high temperature. Once hot, place the slices of bread on top and leave to cook for a few minutes. Cook until golden and lines start to form. Turn over and cook on the other side too. Add slices of bread to the toaster and cook to desired texture – you can easily make the bread softer or harder, depending on your preference. Place slices of bread on baking paper and heat your oven.

Once the bread is ready, immediately rub the garlic on top of the side facing up and it will slightly melt on top. Using a tablespoon, scoop up juice from the bowl of tomatoes and add it to each slice of bread before adding the tomatoes, more juice, and a few pieces of fresh basil. Want to use cherry tomatoes for your tomato bruschetta? Add the garlic and a drizzle of EVOO then cut each cherry tomato in half, squeeze the juice directly on the bread by squashing each half (facing down) onto it then leave each piece on the bread until it is covered. Then add basil.