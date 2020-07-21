Delicious nut butters you can make at home
Homemade nut butter, the trendiest health food since açaí berries and avocado, is fast becoming a must-have addition to everything from rice cakes to smoothie bowls.
We’re not talking about your regular shop bought peanut butter or hazelnut spread that’s filled with unhealthy ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils. The kind that’s getting everyone’s attention is chock-full of healthy fats, vitamins, fibre and protein.
The best part is, you won’t have to order online or drive outside of our area to an expensive health-food shop just to get it. Deliciously creamy nut butters can be made at home with just a few simple ingredients. And, depending on your palette, how flavourful, thick or textured you like your butter, you can adjust ingredients to suit your taste.
Although they pair exceptionally well with bread and jam, there are so many exciting ways to incorporate these healthy butters into your diet.
How to use nut butter:
Add creaminess to smoothies
Loading smoothies with fruit, veggies and greens is a wonderful way to get your vitamins in but don't skimp on healthy fats that nut butters provide. According to Spoon University, “Adding fat to your smoothie is crucial to help lower its glycemic load. Adding fat will make you digest the smoothie more slowly.” As a bonus, they make even vegan smoothies more creamy and filling so you’ll be fuller for longer.
Liven up boring foods
Whether you’re spooning nut butter onto slices of apple or drizzling it over your morning bowl of oatmeal, there’s no doubt that the flavour of nut butter can really liven up your meals. Cinnamon, vanilla, cacao and maple syrup - to name just a few -
As a healthy alternative
Swap out the sprinkles, caramel and fudge sauce, chocolate shavings, whipped cream and syrups for a warm drizzle of nut butter. Anything from banana pancakes to crepes and waffles can benefit from the tastiness of the spread and the health benefits it abundantly offers.
Here are 3 nut butters you can make at home
Cinnamon Vanilla Cashew Pecan Butter
By @thehealthyavo
View this post on Instagram
Cinnamon Vanilla Cashew Pecan Butter✨ Hello everyone, I discovered something today. I’ve been wasting so much money and high quality nut butters when this whole time I could of been making my own. I never realized how easy it was to make nut butter, and how inexpensive. I don’t think I can ever go back to dropping $10 of a jar of blended nuts, homemade from now on! 2 cups cashews (unsalted and no oil) 1 cup pecans 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 tsp cinnamon Add cashews and pecans to a food processor, start to blend for about a min. Stop and scrap the sides of the food processor and add in cinnamon and vanilla. Continue to blend for about 5 min, starting and stopping every few minutes to scrap the sides. Once fully blended and creamy, pour into a jar and you’re good to go! A few notes, this fills about 1 medium sized mason jar, perfect for storing! You may need to stop your food processor and let it cook down for a few minutes if it starts to get too hot. Lastly, you can customize this recipe with whatever nuts you have on hand or whatever flavor add ins you want to try! Hope you enjoy! #thehealthyavo #homemadenutbutter #cashewpecanbutter
Ingredients
2 cups cashews (unsalted and no oil)
1 cup pecans
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
Add cashews and pecans to a food processor, start to blend for about a min. Stop and scrap the sides of the food processor and add in cinnamon and vanilla. Continue to blend for about 5 min, starting and stopping every few minutes to scrap the sides. Once fully blended and creamy, pour into a jar and you’re good to go.
Chocolate hazelnut spread
By @recipes4betterhealth
View this post on Instagram
the best homemade HAZELNUT SPREAD 🍪 . 4 natural real ingredients, refined sugar free...absolutely delicious. Me and my daughter @alishadinapop managed to finish a whole jar this week 😉 . *200 g good quality roasted hazelnuts - we love @hazelnutvalley *25 g coconut sugar or sugar of your choice *2 tbsp cocoa *1 tsp vanilla paste . I use my Thermomix for this but you can use any high speed blender. Put all the ingredients in the bowl and blend on high for about 15 seconds (Thermomix speed 9). Scrape the bowl with a spatula and blend again for approximately 4 minutes on medium speed (Thermomix speed 4-5) until you achieve your desired consistency. You might need to stop and scrape the bowl a few times. Enjoy!
Ingredients
200 g good quality roasted hazelnuts
25 g coconut sugar or sugar of your choice
2 tbsp cocoa
1 tsp vanilla paste
Instructions
Put all the ingredients in the bowl and blend on high for about 15 seconds.
Scrape the bowl with a spatula and blend again for approximately 4 minutes on medium speed until you achieve your desired consistency.
You might need to stop and scrape the bowl a few times.
Store in a jar and enjoy.
Almond butter
By @anythingbutramen
View this post on Instagram
New favorite hobby: making HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER ✨ 2 ways: chocolate and plain! This was so much easier than I expected! The only thing you need to know is 1. You definitely need a powerful food processor/blender for this 2. You need patience 😆 It will look like almond flour for a while but with a little faith it will transform before your very eyes 🙌🏻 I added coconut oil, a little sugar and salt but you can omit these! Happy Monday y’all 💃🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ingredients: - 3 cups @traderjoes raw almonds - 3 TBS coconut sugar - 2 tsp coconut oil - 1/4–1/2 tsp salt - 1-2 TBS cocoa powder—if making chocolate ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Directions: - preheat oven to 350°F - add almonds to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring in between - let the almonds cool for 10 minutes - add almonds to a food processor and blend until you get a creamy consistency, scrape the sides as you go and have patience because this may take several minutes - add coconut sugar, coconut oil and salt and blend again - for a chocolate version, I split the almond butter in half, add cocoa powder and blend again - store in glass jars in the refrigerator . . . #healthy #healthyfood #glutenfree #vegetarian #easyrecipes #nomnom #eeeeeats #delicious #goodeats #eatclean #realfood #food #nutrition #plantbased #vegan #veganrecipes #plantbasedmeals #almondbutter #chocolate #chocolatelover #homemadealmondbutter #healthysnackideas #healthysnack
Ingredients
3 cups raw almonds
3 tbsp coconut sugar
2 tsp coconut oil
¼ – ½ tsp salt
1-2 tbsp cocoa powder—if making chocolate
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 175°C.
Add almonds to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring in between
Let the almonds cool for 10 minutes.
Add almonds to a food processor and blend until you get a creamy consistency, scrape the sides as you go and have patience because this may take several minutes.
Add coconut sugar, coconut oil and salt and blend again.
For a chocolate version, I split the almond butter in half, add cocoa powder and blend again
Store in glass jars in the refrigerator.