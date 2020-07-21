Delicious nut butters you can make at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Homemade nut butter, the trendiest health food since açaí berries and avocado, is fast becoming a must-have addition to everything from rice cakes to smoothie bowls. We’re not talking about your regular shop bought peanut butter or hazelnut spread that’s filled with unhealthy ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils. The kind that’s getting everyone’s attention is chock-full of healthy fats, vitamins, fibre and protein. The best part is, you won’t have to order online or drive outside of our area to an expensive health-food shop just to get it. Deliciously creamy nut butters can be made at home with just a few simple ingredients. And, depending on your palette, how flavourful, thick or textured you like your butter, you can adjust ingredients to suit your taste. Although they pair exceptionally well with bread and jam, there are so many exciting ways to incorporate these healthy butters into your diet. How to use nut butter:

Add creaminess to smoothies

Loading smoothies with fruit, veggies and greens is a wonderful way to get your vitamins in but don't skimp on healthy fats that nut butters provide. According to Spoon University, “Adding fat to your smoothie is crucial to help lower its glycemic load. Adding fat will make you digest the smoothie more slowly.” As a bonus, they make even vegan smoothies more creamy and filling so you’ll be fuller for longer.

Liven up boring foods

Whether you’re spooning nut butter onto slices of apple or drizzling it over your morning bowl of oatmeal, there’s no doubt that the flavour of nut butter can really liven up your meals. Cinnamon, vanilla, cacao and maple syrup - to name just a few -

As a healthy alternative

Swap out the sprinkles, caramel and fudge sauce, chocolate shavings, whipped cream and syrups for a warm drizzle of nut butter. Anything from banana pancakes to crepes and waffles can benefit from the tastiness of the spread and the health benefits it abundantly offers.

Here are 3 nut butters you can make at home

Cinnamon Vanilla Cashew Pecan Butter

By @thehealthyavo

Ingredients

2 cups cashews (unsalted and no oil)

1 cup pecans

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

Add cashews and pecans to a food processor, start to blend for about a min. Stop and scrap the sides of the food processor and add in cinnamon and vanilla. Continue to blend for about 5 min, starting and stopping every few minutes to scrap the sides. Once fully blended and creamy, pour into a jar and you’re good to go.

Chocolate hazelnut spread

By @recipes4betterhealth

Ingredients

200 g good quality roasted hazelnuts

25 g coconut sugar or sugar of your choice

2 tbsp cocoa

1 tsp vanilla paste

Instructions

Put all the ingredients in the bowl and blend on high for about 15 seconds.

Scrape the bowl with a spatula and blend again for approximately 4 minutes on medium speed until you achieve your desired consistency.

You might need to stop and scrape the bowl a few times.

Store in a jar and enjoy.

Almond butter

By @anythingbutramen

Ingredients

3 cups raw almonds

3 tbsp coconut sugar

2 tsp coconut oil

¼ – ½ tsp salt

1-2 tbsp cocoa powder—if making chocolate

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Add almonds to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring in between

Let the almonds cool for 10 minutes.

Add almonds to a food processor and blend until you get a creamy consistency, scrape the sides as you go and have patience because this may take several minutes.

Add coconut sugar, coconut oil and salt and blend again.

For a chocolate version, I split the almond butter in half, add cocoa powder and blend again

Store in glass jars in the refrigerator.