Delicious recipes for Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is the most important festival in the Islamic calendar, and commemorates the willingness of the prophet Ebrahim (AS) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son, Ishmael. Muslims around the world observe this event at the end of the annual Hajj period and, for many, it is an emotional day. As soon as possible after Eid prayer, those who are by the means, will ritually sacrifice, or Qurbaan, live stock, such as sheep, goat, cattle or camels. The meat of these sacrifices is distributed among one’s family, neighbours and the poor. It is also a day where great food is to be had and many families prepare a succulent leg of lamb with all the trimmings.

We have also added some great recipes for you to add to your menu this year, including green mango salad, Moroccan-spiced chickpea bowl, and seafood paella.

Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl

Ingredients

Moroccan-spiced Chickpeas

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tbsp each of chilli powder and cumin

1 tsp each of turmeric and garam masala

1 tsp of sea salt

A dash of cinnamon and of cayenne (to taste)

2 x 400g cans of chickpeas

2 x 400g cans of fire-roasted diced tomatoes

Bowls:

Cucumbers

Couscous

Mint, parsley, and coriander

Yoghurt or hummus

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Toasted pita wedges

Method

Heat the oil in a large skillet over a medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients.

Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients.

Leg of Lamb

The perfect Eid Leg of Lamb

Ingredients

1 leg of lamb, thawed

2 tablespoons of chopped rosemary

6 cloves of garlic, sliced

A tablespoon of cloves

Two tablespoons of olive oil

Two tablespoons of honey

Two tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce

1 tablespoon of mixed herbs

Method

Rub the lamb with the olive oil, and make 1cm slits all over and on both, sides stuff the little holes with the garlic and cloves.

Rub honey, sweet chilli sauce and mixed herbs into the lamb leg and sprinkle the rosemary over it.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Place the lamb in a deep oven bowl and cover with foil.

Preheat your oven to 180ºC and cook the lamb for an hour and 20 minutes.

Seafood Paella

Ingredients

500 grams of Prawns, deveined

10 mussels

10 white mussels (optional)

3 tablespoons of oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1 green, or red, pepper, cut into strips

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

3 chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons of paprika

1 tsp of black pepper

2 cups of Basmati rice, uncooked

A few strands of saffron, soaked in 850ml of warm water

Fresh coriander

A lemon cut in quarters

Method

Heat the oil in a large deep paella pan, on a medium to high heat.

Add the onion and fry until golden brown.

Add the peppers, garlic, salt and spices and stir fry for a few seconds.

Add the raw rice and the warm water and cook for 7 minutes.

Add the mussels first, and then the prawns, and cover with foil or a lid and cook on a medium heat for 8-10 minutes, or until all water has cooked away.

Serve with a garnish of fresh coriander and lemon quarters.

If you don't have saffron simply replace it with a teaspoon of turmeric.

You can add any seafood to this dish

Green Mango Salad

Ingredients

1/3 cup (75 ml) chopped cashews or peanuts

2 unripe mangoes, 2 lb/1kg in total

1/3 cup (75ml) of chopped fresh coriander

1/3 cup (75ml) of chopped mint

2 tbsp (25ml) of lime juice

4 tsp (18ml) of granulated sugar

4 tsp (18ml) of fish sauce

1 tbsp (15m) of vegetable oil

¼ tsp (1ml) Asian chilli sauce or hot pepper sauce

1 sweet red pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup (250ml) of thinly sliced red onions

Method

In skillet or toaster oven, toast the cashews over a medium heat until fragrant and golden, about 8 minutes; set aside.

Cut pointy ends off mangoes. Set each mango on cut end. Using serrated knife, cut off peel. Cut flesh on either side of flat pit into thin slices; stack and cut into thin strips.

In a bowl, whisk together the coriander, mint, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, oil and chilli sauce. Add the mangoes, red pepper and onion; toss to coat. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.)

Sprinkle with cashews.