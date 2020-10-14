Delicious vegan eggs 3 ways

Eggs are the crown jewel of breakfast and brunch with some noteworthy appearances being made at lunch and dinner. From dribbly poached eggs on toasted bagels to stacks of French toast covered in cinnamon sugar and syrup, there’s no doubt that the humble egg is very versatile. People who don’t eat eggs miss out on a variety of delicious food options at restaurants and even at meals hosted by friends and family. After seeing the same assortment of veggies presented in different ways, you start wondering if every meal before noon will be this uninspiring. Thankfully veganism is on the rise around the globe and new meat, egg and dairy substitutes are hitting the market. However, if you aren’t interested in the hefty price tags these items often carry, getting creative in the kitchen is your best bet. With the abundance of foodie blogs, Pinterest boards and YouTube channels dedicated to vegan cuisine, you won’t be short of inspiration. From which veggies and ingredients mimic the texture of meat and eggs to what seasoning amplifies their flavour, there is much to learn about vegan cooking. As an ode to one of the most Instagrammed meals, brunch, we’ve decided to put together a few of the most delicious vegan egg recipes we could find. Easy Tofu Scramble

By @vegannsw

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

400g firm tofu

1 tbs coconut oil

1 tbs nutritional yeast

½ tsp cumin

¾ tsp turmeric

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp chilli

¾ tsp sea salt, plus more for sprinkling

1 pinch pepper, plus more for sprinkling

1 tbs chives chopped for sprinkling (optional)

Method

Add coconut oil to a large skillet and bring to medium-high heat.

Break the tofu into small rough chunks with your hands, directly over the skillet.

Add nutritional yeast, cumin, turmeric, garlic powder, chilli powder, sea salt and a pinch of pepper.

Stir to combine and cook on medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until excess water has evaporated and you’ve reached the desired “eggy” consistency.

Serve with toast or bagels and sprinkle with chives.

Chickpea Omelette

By @vtheveggie

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

½ cup chickpea flour

⅓ cup water

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 tbs nutritional yeast (optional)

Pinch turmeric, garlic powder, smoked paprika (optional)

¼ -½ cup sautéed veggies (they used ½ zucchini, ½ onion, 2 cloves garlic, 3 mushrooms)

Method

Sauté veggies in a large pan with a bit of oil.

While they cook, mix together chickpea flour, water, spices and nutritional yeast. Whisk thoroughly.

Take veggies out of the pan after 5-10 minutes and add to the chickpea mixture.

Add mixture to pan on low-medium heat, ensuring it's flat like a pancake. Cover pan to help top cook evenly for about 3-5 minutes.

Flip in half and cook for another 2-3 minutes, flipping to the other side halfway through.

Vegan French Toast

By @healthytreecompany

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 tbs chia seeds (whole or ground, whatever your preference)⠀

1½ tsp agave nectar or maple syrup (substitute honey if you’re not vegan)⠀

190ml unsweetened almond milk (or any non-dairy milk)⠀

½ tsp ground cinnamon⠀

½ tsp vanilla extract⠀

4 slices of bread

Method⠀

Mix all ingredients except the bread in a large, shallow bowl. Place in the fridge to thicken for 10-20 minutes.⠀

Preheat griddle to medium heat and grease with coconut oil.⠀

Dip each slice of bread in the batter for about 20 seconds on each side.⠀

Place on a griddle and cook until golden brown on the underside. Carefully flip and cook until the other side is golden brown as well – 3-4 minutes.⠀

Add desired toppings.