Delicious vegan sarmies to make at home

From creamy tofu salad to pulled jackfruit, here are three delectable sandwiches to celebrate this November during World Vegan Month. Sandwiches are a simple lunchtime pleasure that sometimes find their way onto our plates for breakfast and dinner. Comprised of an array of fillings layered together, usually including cheese, veggies and sauces, they make for a deliciously quick meal. For vegans living off a diet devoid of all animal by-products, satisfying their sandwich cravings can be next to impossible - especially when eating out. Fortunately, with all the delicious vegan food blogs, books and cooking shows becoming increasingly accessible, there are so many resources for food inspiration available. Sink your teeth into one of these delicious homemade vegan sandwiches, packed with healthy ingredients and filled with flavour. Vegan egg salad

By @reshape_official

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

140 g (8-9 tsp) vegan mayo

400 g tofu

4-8 g (1-2 tsp) Kala Namak salt

3g (1 tsp) onion powder

6 g (2 tsp) nutritional yeast

3 g (1 tsp) freshly grounded pepper

8 g (2 tsp) mustard

2-3 pinches of turmeric

25 g (1 bunch) chives

12-16 slices of wholegrain or gluten-free bread

2-3 sliced tomatoes

Instructions

Place all the ingredients for the egg salad in the bowl, besides the chives.

Start with 1 tsp of Kala Namak salt and add more to taste if needed.

Add enough turmeric to get a nice yellowish colour.

Smash everything together with a fork until the tofu breaks into small chunks.

Chop chives and add to the bowl with vegan egg salad mixture.

Spread the vegan egg salad on sandwiches, and add the sliced tomatoes.

You can also store the vegan egg salad in the fridge for the future use.

Pulled jackfruit sandwich

By @vegansfoodrecipes

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 tin drained and washed jackfruit

1 onion, thinly sliced⠀

1 tsp tomato paste⠀

1 bayleaf

2 tsp cumin powder

3 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

½ tsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon

1 tsp xylitol⠀

Salt to taste⠀

1 tsp vegan butter

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pan and when hot, add bayleaf, onions, xylitol and lemon. Cook until onions are caramelised.⠀

Add tomato paste, cumin powder and smoked paprika. Cool for a further 5-6 minutes.⠀

Add jackfruit and herbs and mix well. ⠀

Stir in vegan butter and salt. Cook on a low flame with lid on for further 20-25 minutes till jackfruit is soft and melt in the mouth.⠀

Eat on its own or in a sandwich.

Vegan lox

By @littleaudrey

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

Microwave mix

1 carrot thinly sliced (use a potato peeler)

3 tsp water

½ tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp soy sauce

1 nori sheet, crushed

Marinade

½ tsp soy

¼ tsp liquid smoke

¼ tsp onion powder

½ tsp rice wine vinegar

½ tsp olive oil

1 nori sheet

Instructions:

Add the carrot to a microwave safe bowl along with the water, ½ tsp liquid smoke, 1 tsp soy sauce and the crushed nori sheet.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until fork tender. Once cooked, drain and plunge the carrot into cold water to stop the cooking process.

While it’s chilling, mix the marinade ingredients together. Toss the carrot through the marinade. You can use it immediately, but for the best flavour, allow to chill in the fridge for 30 minutes along with the extra sheet of nori.

Keeping it in the fridge in a sealed container for a week allows the flavour to keep developing. Serve with vegan cream cheese, capers, red onion and dill.