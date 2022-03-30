Delightful food and wine pairings to try this autumn

Autumn is a time for winding down, getting cosy, and indulging in savoury, soul-comforting dishes. What better drink to pair these dishes with than our favourite offering, wine. Here are some of our favourite fall recipes and wine pairings as we head into the long winter before us.

Roasted pork belly with chardonnay and mustard sauce and apple slaw paired with Steenberg Chardonnay 2021. Crafted by Cellarmaster Elunda Basson, Steenberg Chardonnay 2021 has intense aromas of citrus marmalade, fresh golden delicious apples, butterscotch, and shortbread. Hints of subtle vanilla and oak spice imparted during six months’ maturation in French oak barrels follows through onto the palate, where they meld with quince and candied apples. Bracing acidity and chalky minerality tempers the bright, clean structure and long, lingering finish.

As the cooler weather starts wafting in, Steenberg Chardonnay drinks beautifully on its own but is just as appealing as a food wine. Executive chef of Tryn and Bistro Sixteen82 fame Kerry Kilpin recommends a rich pork belly roast with a Chardonnay and mustard sauce and apple slaw on the side as a perfect autumn pairing for this richly layered wine. Roasted pork belly with Chardonnay and mustard sauce and apple slaw

Serves: 4 Ingredients Pork belly roast

1,2kg pork belly 5ml Maldon salt 2,5ml fennel seeds, crushed

1 pinch dried chilli Olive oil Chardonnay and mustard sauce

65ml sugar 80ml milk 65ml Chardonnay

30ml mustard powder 1 egg 30g butter

Slaw 1 Granny Smith apple, julienned 1 cup finely shredded red cabbage

100g finely sliced mange tout 2 spring onions, sliced Raspberry vinaigrette

35ml raspberry vinegar 20ml honey 2 sprigs thyme, chopped

Salt Pepper 200ml olive oil blend

Method Combine the fennel seeds, a pinch of dried chilli, and Maldon salt to make a salt rub for the pork belly. Score the rind of the pork belly with a sharp knife. Rub both the skin and flesh side of the pork belly with a little olive oil and season with the salt rub), making sure the oil and salt penetrate the scores (add more Maldon salt if you like salty crackling). Place the pork belly on a wire rack inside a baking tray and cook at 240°C for 30-40 minutes until the rind crackles and is golden brown. Turn the oven down to 180°C and cook for 20-30 minutes or until the meat is soft with no resistance when you insert a skewer. Once cooked, let the roast rest for 10 minutes before slicing. For the Chardonnay and mustard sauce.

Place the Chardonnay in a pot and bring to a boil, then remove from the heat. This allows the alcohol to cook-off. Beat the egg, mustard, and sugar in a bowl over a double boiler until light and fluffy. Add the milk and wine and continue to beat and cook until the sugar has dissolved and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Serve at room temperature. For the slaw

In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, honey, and thyme. Gradually add the oil while continuously whisking. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the slaw ingredients with the raspberry vinaigrette for about 15 minutes before serving. Serve a piece of pork belly on a plate, pour the Chardonnay and mustard sauce next to the pork belly, and serve with the slaw. Portabellini mushroom steak Diane paired with Hartenberg Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Blend

The Hartenberg Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Blend reveals sweet spices like cinnamon and allspice, followed by bright, candied fruit and berries. Eventually, these notes make way for deeper wood aromatics. The palate is immersed in the welcoming warmth of berries and spices, ending with subtle yet lingering tannins. Serves: 2 Ingredients

2 x 180g fillet steak medallions 2 tbsp butter 2 large shallots, finely diced

1 clove of garlic, minced 250g portabella mushrooms, sliced 60ml brandy

125ml beef or mushroom stock 125ml cream 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce Chives, to serve Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for frying Method Rub the steaks with olive oil and season generously with salt.

Heat a large heavy-based frying pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is very hot, add the steaks and cook until well caramelised all over. About 3-4 minutes each side for medium-rare. 52-54˚C internal temp.

Remove from the heat and set aside. Turn the heat down slightly and add the butter and shallots. Cook until tender. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook until fragrant and the mushrooms soften.

Turn up the heat and tilt the pan away from you. Pour in the brandy and then carefully light it with a long match or lighter. Shake the pan gently until the flame dies down. Swirl the juices around the pan.

Pour in the beef stock and bring to a simmer. Reduce slightly. Pour in the cream and add the Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer until thickened.

Taste to adjust seasoning. Return the reserved steaks to the pan on a bare simmer until the meat is warmed through. To serve, plate the steaks and spoon over a generous amount of the sauce.