Dessert for breakfast: 3 baked oats recipes to try

From cookie oatmeal with chunks of melting chocolate to a blueberry muffin version with jammy berries and a lemony drizzle - baked oats have been going viral online for their decadent appeal and nutritional value.

Oatmeal is a pretty dependable breakfast option. Often served with a pat of butter and a pool of milk, it’s certainly tasty but can also become rather boring, especially if you eat it every morning. However, in a turn of events, this superfood that is packed with important vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, has been rediscovered and reinvented by top chefs from around the globe.

If you have social media, by now you must have seen the video of people digging into a freshly baked bowl of oats. With delicious toppings like nut butters and freshly sliced or caramelised fruit, they could almost be mistaken for a dessert.

So what exactly are baked oats? In essence, they’re a super easy to make breakfast option made similarly to a cake. Instead, in place of traditional flour, oats are blended in a food processor until fine and powdery. This will result in a very smooth batter once all the other ingredients are added. Most recipes call for baking powder and baking soda resulting in a moist, yet airy texture that’s just like cake, just slightly denser.

Three baked oats recipes to try: