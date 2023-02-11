Dishes to make for your single self on Valentine’s Day

While Valentine's Day is known as the ultimate day of romance for couples, that does not mean it cannot be an amazing day for singles. We think it is time single people enjoyed a treat on this special day, too.

Maybe you want to escape from all the fuss and indulge in a little self-care, or maybe you want to celebrate your independence. Make it your day - wear what you want, watch your shows, and listen to your music. And at the end of the day, treat yourself to these simple and delicious meals, the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.

Here are some of the best dinner ideas. Baked cranberry camembert. Picture: Supplied Starter: Baked cranberry camembert Ingredients

100g frozen cranberries 150g Staffords Cranberry Jelly, separated 1 tsp chilli flakes

1 x 250g wheel of camembert or brie cheese 50g walnuts 3 sprigs rosemary

Bread for serving, like a sourdough baguette Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C. In a small saucepan combine the frozen cranberries, 100g cranberry jelly, and chilli flakes.

Cook over low heat until the cranberries are soft and the sauce has thickened slightly about 5 minutes. Set aside. On a baking tray, score the wheel of camembert in a 2 cm by 2 cm pattern. In the cut, grooves insert the rosemary leaves evenly throughout the wheel. Spread 50g of the cranberry jelly evenly over the top of the wheel. Tie a piece of kitchen twine around the outside of the wheel in order to prevent it from breaking apart too early. Sprinkle the walnuts around the wheel. Bake the camembert for 8 to 10 minutes or until it has become soft in the middle.

This will vary depending on the age of the cheese you choose. Remove from the oven and place onto a serving dish. Spoon over some of the cranberry chilli sauce and place the rest in a dish and serve on the side. Sprinkle it with toasted walnuts and more fresh rosemary if desired. Serve immediately with crusty sliced bread. Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. Picture: Supplied Main course: Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Ingredients 400g-500g dried spaghetti 2 red chillies, de-seeded and cut at a 45° angle

1 large clove of garlic, very thinly sliced 10g parsley, very finely chopped 30g grated Parmesan cheese

45 ml olive oil Method Get a pot of water on the boil and add some salt (it must taste like the ocean).

It all happens very quickly, so make sure you have all your ingredients ready. In a frying pan, add 40 ml olive oil and the garlic, heat the pan slowly to allow the garlic to toast in the olive oil and become a light golden-brown colour. Add 3⁄4 of your sliced red chillies and fry them off. Add the pasta to the water and boil until al dente. Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the frying pan, along with about 20 ml of the pasta water, and toss.

Add half the Parmesan cheese and 3⁄4 of the chopped parsley, taste, and check to season, adding salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with remaining, chilli, Parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley. Recipe by chef Bradley Wright.

Squash and wild mushroom curry. Picture: Karsten Moran Main course: Squash and wild mushroom curry Ingredients 3 tbsp vegetable oil

283g butternut or other winter squash, peeled and diced Salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 or 2 small whole green chillies, such as jalapeño or serrano

3 medium shallots or 1 small onion, finely diced ½ tsp black mustard seeds ½ tsp cumin seeds

A handful of fresh or frozen curry leaves, optional 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 tsp ground coriander

Pinch of cayenne ½ tsp turmeric 450g mushrooms, preferably a mix of cultivated and wild, trimmed and sliced 1/8-inch thick

¾ cup coconut milk 2 tbsp lime juice Coriander sprigs, for garnish

Method In a wide skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add squash cubes in one layer. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes, letting cubes brown slightly, then flip and cook for 2 minutes more.

Use a slotted spoon to lift the squash out, and set it aside. Cut a lengthwise slit in each pepper to open it, but leave it whole. (This allows the heat and flavour of the chillies to release into the sauce without making it too spicy.)

Add shallots to the skillet, salt lightly, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves and let sizzle for 30 seconds, then add garlic, coriander, cayenne, turmeric, and chillies. Stir well and cook for 30 seconds more.

Add mushrooms to the pan, season with salt, and toss to coat. Continue to cook, stirring, until mushrooms begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Return squash cubes to the pan, stir in coconut milk and bring to a simmer.

Lower heat to medium and simmer for another 5 minutes. If the mixture looks dry, thin it with a little water. Taste and season with salt. Just before serving, stir in lime juice. Transfer to a warm serving dish and garnish with cilantro leaves. Mahalabia. Picture: Supplied Dessert: Mahalabia

Ingredients 990ml milk 250g sugar

80g cornstarch or white rice flour 25ml rosewater or orange extract 50g pistachio nuts, roasted and crushed

Method Warm the milk and sugar in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Place the cornstarch or white rice flour into a separate bowl, pour in 50ml of the warm milk or sugar mixture, and whisk until smooth, then pour the mixture back into the pot with the sugar and milk and stir continuously over medium-low heat.

Cook until the mixture thickens and resembles a custard (15 – 20 minutes) then remove from the heat and add the rosewater or orange extract. Next, pour the mixture into pretty serving dishes, glasses, or cups and place in the refrigerator to set for at least 3 hours. Before serving, sprinkle the crushed pistachio nuts on top along with a dash of rosewater or orange extract (whichever one you are using).