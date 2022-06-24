Don't turn your nose up at canned sardines - here are 3 incredibly tasty ways to enjoy them

If you instantly turn your nose up at canned sardines, listen up: You really have to give them a chance. They are ridiculously nutritious - packed with protein, healthy fats, and good things like calcium, iron, vitamin B-12, and vitamin D. Even more importantly?

They are delicious. They have a rich, full flavour that is somewhere between tuna and anchovies. If you like either, you will probably like sardines. For a quick meal, canned sardines are a godsend. You can eat them right out of the can, top them with onions and peppers, or add condiments such as mustard, mayo, or hot sauce. Making things more interesting for KwaZulu-Natal locals is that they have finally arrived on the coast.

The 2022 Sardine run started in Margate, with reports of the first successful net pulled to shore a week ago as scores of people gathered to watch one of the most anticipated annual events. So, if you’re one of the people who will be on the run for sardines or one of those who will be trying out a sardine dish, here are some of the tasty ways to eat sardines. Combine with noodles

Noodles mixed with cooked sardines are my favourite quick meal, and it is very easy to prepare. The first thing is you have to sauté garlic, onions, robot peppers, and tomatoes in hot oil. Next, you have to add water and bring it to a boil then you add the noodles and cook until firm. The last thing is you add the seasoning powder from the packets and the canned sardines. You can add spring onions or other leafy greens. In fact, you can add your choice of veggies. Spread on crackers

Topped on crackers, sardines make a simple, light meal. Add a spread of mustard, a squeeze of lemon, or some sliced tomatoes and red onion for more flavour. Sardines on toast There cannot be a quicker or easier snack to make than sardines on toast. They are great on a hot piece of toast with some butter.

Butter is full of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids, to complement the good fats in sardines. Sprinkle the sardines with some salt or Aromat and you have an easy-to-make and delicious snack. Pizza topping Sardine on pizza is a controversial topping. According to experts, a large problem with any sardine pizza is the simple fact that it is a seafood pizza.