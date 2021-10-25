Easy frozen dessert recipes to help you keep cool this summer

What better way to cool off in the summer heat than treating yourself to home-made frozen desserts? Looking into the history of desserts, the very first desserts required minimal effort or preparation since ancient cultures were more focused on the nutrition in foods to survive.

Experts reveal that over the years, desserts have changed from natural candies and nuts to complex soufflés and multi-layered cakes and that in modern culture, there are many more options available in desserts. So, whether it’s a piece of peach pie, a chocolate cake, cookies, or a scoop of your favourite ice cream, there’s always room for dessert. These recipes are simple, and you can involve your kids in this kitchen activity without making too much of a mess. Don’t worry, you don’t need any special kitchen tool to make these delicious treats.

Watermelon sorbet Serves: 6-8 Ingredients

125ml castor sugar 250ml water 700g watermelon chunks

Grated rind of 1 lime 60ml lime juice 2 egg whites, lightly whipped

Method Combine the sugar and water in a pot and stir over low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely. Put the watermelon in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a sieve and strain the juice into a bowl. Discard the pulp. Add the cooled sugar mixture, lime rind, and juice, and mix well.

Pour the mixture into a shallow metal container and freeze until almost solid. Transfer the mixture into the food processor and process. Add the egg whites and process until combined. Return to the freezer and freeze until solid.

Passion fruit frozen yoghurt dessert Serves: 4-6 Ingredients

250ml cream 385g can of condensed milk 500ml granadilla yoghurt

500ml vanilla frozen yoghurt, slightly softened Fresh granadillas to decorate Method

Beat the cream until thick. Beat in the condensed milk. Stir in the yoghurt and vanilla frozen yoghurt. Spoon into a container and freeze until required.