Easy Iftar recipe: Spicy ramen

Even though Eid is just a few days away, there are still some Iftar dishes to prepare. We found a simple recipe to try for the Iftar table. Dutoit Agri has collaborated with various foodies to bring you a selection of delicious recipes that are not only easy to replicate at home but are packed with the best nutrients. Zorah Booley. Picture: Instagram Just in time for Ramadaan and the iftar table; today’s recipe features Zorah Booley who has created a simple and hearty ramen dish packed with shallots, ginger, thyme and mushrooms and takes just less than 45 minutes to prepare. Spicy Ramen.Picture: Supplied Ingredients (Servings: 3) 3 egg noodle nests (57g each) 3-4 cups chicken broth

1 Dutoit Agri Shallot

1 tsp crushed ginger

1 tsp. cumin powder

2 sprigs thyme

1/2 tbsp. Tom Yum paste

1-3 eggs (depending on servings)

1 cup boiling water

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 cup mushrooms

Method:

Boil your kettle and measure out the four cups of broth and set aside.

In a medium sized pot add your shallots to the melted olive oil and butter and allow to become fragrant.

Once the shallots have become translucent, add in the ginger, cumin powder, thyme and let simmer for 3 minutes.

Then add in diced mushrooms, once they turn golden add in the broth and bring to a simmer.

Thereafter, Add in the tom yum paste.

Boil the eggs for 8-10 minutes, remove the shell and set aside.

Once the broth is a beautiful red colour, add in the egg noodles.

They should take about 6-8 minutes to soften, then allow to simmer for another 3 minutes.

Dish into bowls, top with spring onion and the egg and enjoy!