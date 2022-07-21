Easy microwave chocolate lamingtons for National Lamington Day

For those of you that don’t know, a lamington is a sweet snack from Australia that is cake-based and generally eaten for morning tea, afternoon tea, or high tea.

To celebrate this day we have taken a deep dive into our archives to bring you one of the best lamington recipes so you too can celebrate the humble lamington. Here’s the recipe.

Whisk all the ingredients together until smooth. Divide the batter between silicone heart moulds (or whichever you desire) sprayed with cooking spray - don’t fill more than halfway as the cake mix expands quite a bit. Pop the moulds into the microwave and microwave on full power/high for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cake springs back when you touch it. Remove from the microwave and allow to cool slightly before unmolding.

Continue with the rest of the batter. While the cakes are cooling, make the glaze by placing all the ingredients in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat gently until melted and glossy. Allow cooling.

When the cakes and glaze are completely cool, use a pastry brush to paint the glaze onto the cakes then toss in the toasted coconut.