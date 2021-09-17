Easy plant-based braai recipes that'll add sizzle to your Heritage Day

A braai is more than just shisanyama. It’s time for herbivores and carnivores to unite around the fire, and to do that, ProVeg South Africa has rounded up their best plant-based braai recipes (they may even have you converting).

Baked tofu with almond-olives crust Ingredients 100g onions

100ml olive oil 150g bread crumbs 150g ground almonds

50g black olives, cored, 50g parsley, fresh and chopped Salt and pepper to taste

4 packs extra firm tofu Method Preheat the oven to 180°C

Cut the onions into fine cubes and roast them in a pan with olive oil until translucent. Add the breadcrumbs and ground almonds, roast everything for a few minutes, and let cool. Finely chop the olives and add to the mixture, along with half of the parsley and seasoning. Press the extra firm tofu to remove excess liquid.

Gently press the crust mixture into the extra firm tofu. Wrap in tinfoil and place under a hot grill for about 5 minutes. Top with the rest of the parsley, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Grilled mealies with miso-butter Ingredients 4 mealies

2 tbsp vegan butter (room temperature) 2 tbsp miso paste 1 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes

1.5 tsp BBQ seasoning (optional) 1 tbsp coriander or parsley, finely chopped Salt flakes, to taste

Method In a small bowl, mix together the butter, miso paste, and nutritional yeast flakes. Put the mealie on the braai and lightly brush with the miso-butter.

Grill for a few minutes on all sides, until tender and slightly charred, but still juicy. Brush generously with the rest of the miso butter, add the BBQ seasoning, and sprinkle with herbs and a bit of salt. Serve immediately and enjoy. Ciabatta rolls with basil cream pesto, vegan feta, and vegetables

Ingredients 10 ciabatta rolls 700g tomatoes

150g black olives, cored 200g peppadews 100g fresh arugula

600g zucchini 400g vegan feta or smoked tofu 200g basil cream pesto

Method Put the ciabatta rolls on a grill or baking tray and grill or bake for 2-3 minutes to warm them up. Wash the tomatoes and cut them into slices. Cut the olives in half. Drain the peppadews and cut them in half.

Wash the arugula and let it drain. Cut the zucchini into slices and grill them for 2-3 minutes on each side. Cut the ciabatta rolls into two halves and spread each half with a thin layer of pesto cream. Layer with tomatoes, grilled zucchini, vegan feta slices, and arugula leaves. Use the olives and peppadews for the topping.