Eat Your Heart Out This Eid: Recipes

Our webinar host Lutfia Vayej leads three of South Africa's most-loved foodies – Chef Tharwat Londt, cookbook author and cook, Naqiyah Mayat and Cape Malay Cooking & Other Delights author Salwaa Smith – in a conversation that will having you eating your heart out this Eid. Chef Tharwat Londt is the executive chef at Radisson Park Inn, Newlands, in Cape Town. He has had an illustrious career as a chef, working at five-star establishments, both at home and in Europe and also being a private chef on yachts. His family, especially his mother, inspired his culinary career and he has infused that in his food. Cookbook author, Naqiyah Mayat is often dubbed South Africa's answer to Nigella Lawson. She is the new-age food expert – her knowledge is gleaned from spending time in the kitchen and experimenting with food. She is a digital content creator and has been sharing her food ideas and recipes on online community platforms and social media. Salwaa Francis Smith is the founder of Cape Malay Cooking & Other Delights, which has led to her writing the Cape Malay & Other Delights Cookbook. Salwaa and her family moved to the UK 18 years ago, and she made sure her family would never forget the tastes of home. Smith cooks all the traditional Cape Malay stews and staples she grew up with in Surrey Estate, relying on her trusty typed-up list of recipes from home. Now here are the recipes they spoke about during the webinar that you should try out for your family this Eid

Chef Tharwat's Slow roast leg of lamb and baby roots

Slow roast leg of lamb and baby roots. Chef Tharwat Londt, executive chef of Radisson Blue, Newlands, suggests you try this dish out for Eid celebrations. Picture: Supplied





Ingredients





2kg leg of lamb

1 head of garlic

Few sprigs of thyme

Few leaves of sage

Few sprigs of rosemary

1 lemon

Olive oil

500g baby potatoes

400g baby beetroot

500g baby carrots

300g baby onion





Method





For the lamb leg, you can ask you butcher to remove the bone and butterfly it for you. Also ask for some of the meat netting to roll it yourself. This way you will be able to marinate the inside of the leg and roll it to keep a nice cylindrical shape when roasting.





Make sure to remove the lamb leg from the fridge a good hour or so before to bring it up to room temperature, this will help with the cooking time.





Preheat your oven to 200ºC and roughly chop the herbs and garlic add lemon zest and loosen with some olive oil, set aside.





Rub a generous amount of salt and freshly cracked black pepper on the inside of the leg (the side that doesn’t have fat), followed by the marinade.





Roll the lamb back up into a cylinder like shape and pull the netting over it. Set aside in a nice big roasting tray.





Wash the baby root veggies and peal the baby onion keeping the root attached. No need to peal the root veggies but you can if you prefer. I like the caramelisation of the skin on roast root veggies.





Halve the potatoes and place into a tray with the baby carrots and onions.





Halve the baby beets and place into a separate tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season your veggies with salt, cracked black pepper and some roughly chopped thyme.





Roast your leg of lamb for 20 mins at 200ºC and then drop down to 180ºC for 1 hour.





When you have 20 minutes roasting time left on the lamb throw your carrots onions and potatoes into the lamb tray and place the baby beets at the bottom shelf. We do this because we don’t want the beets to bleed into the other veggies (so it’s not really necessary).





Remove the lamb and add roast beets to the tray, cover with foil and allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Boun appetito!





Naqiyah Mayat's VERMICELLI KHEER (Serves 10)