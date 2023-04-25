Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Eating in season: 4 reasons why autumn is the best season

Soups are a great way to get your daily intake of fruits and vegetables in. Picture: Pexels/Stanisław Pionersky

Published 3h ago

Autumn is the perfect calm after the heat waves of summer and before the freezing temperatures of winter.

The particular beauty of the changing leaves and gorgeous weather makes fall favourite for many, myself included.

But, besides the picturesque nature, autumn also brings many comforting foods.

Food can be a major source of comfort, warmth and nourishment throughout the colder months.

Autumn foods don’t just bring a variety of colours to the table, they also have many medicinal and health benefits.

Below are my favourite foods that make me love this beautiful season more. You should also try them.

Oats are so versatile, cheap and a great breakfast choice for slow-release energy to fuel you through your day. Picture: Pexels/Karine Monteiro

Overnight oats

Oats are so versatile, cheap and a great breakfast choice for slow-release energy to fuel you through your day. If you are always in a rush for breakfast, oats are perfect to prepare the night before as overnight oats. I love flavouring my oats with cinnamon, blueberries and bananas.

Pumpkin pie. Picture: Pexels/Kasumi Loffler

Pumpkin everything

If you love pumpkins, then you are in luck. Pumpkin flavours can be found everywhere in autumn, particularly in traditional favourites like pumpkin cake, pie and bread, and in more modern treats like pumpkin-spiced teas and coffees. Be sure to get your fill before the season ends.

Like pumpkin, the deep orange colour of sweet potato means that it has high levels of carotenoids. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva

Sweet potatoes

Like pumpkin, the deep orange colour of sweet potato means that it has high levels of carotenoids. Carotenoids aren’t the only beneficial nutrient found in sweet potatoes, though. It’s also rich in vitamin C, manganese, potassium and fibre. Another reason you should love this fall superfood is that it can be used as a natural food colourant, which is a healthier alternative to synthetic colouring agents. Last, sweet potatoes can be used to make starch and flour, which offer a naturally gluten-free baking alternative along with some added nutritional value.

Soups are a great way to get your daily intake of fruits and vegetables in. Picture: Pexels/Stanisław Pionersky

Soups

Is there anything better than a warming bowl of soup on your lunch break, with some fresh buttery bread? I don’t think so! Soups are a great way to get your daily intake of fruits and vegetables in, giving your body the vitamins and minerals it needs.

