Eating in season: 4 reasons why autumn is the best season

Autumn is the perfect calm after the heat waves of summer and before the freezing temperatures of winter. The particular beauty of the changing leaves and gorgeous weather makes fall favourite for many, myself included.

But, besides the picturesque nature, autumn also brings many comforting foods. Food can be a major source of comfort, warmth and nourishment throughout the colder months. Autumn foods don’t just bring a variety of colours to the table, they also have many medicinal and health benefits.

Below are my favourite foods that make me love this beautiful season more. You should also try them. Oats are so versatile, cheap and a great breakfast choice for slow-release energy to fuel you through your day. Picture: Pexels/Karine Monteiro Overnight oats Oats are so versatile, cheap and a great breakfast choice for slow-release energy to fuel you through your day. If you are always in a rush for breakfast, oats are perfect to prepare the night before as overnight oats. I love flavouring my oats with cinnamon, blueberries and bananas.

Pumpkin pie. Picture: Pexels/Kasumi Loffler Pumpkin everything If you love pumpkins, then you are in luck. Pumpkin flavours can be found everywhere in autumn, particularly in traditional favourites like pumpkin cake, pie and bread, and in more modern treats like pumpkin-spiced teas and coffees. Be sure to get your fill before the season ends. Like pumpkin, the deep orange colour of sweet potato means that it has high levels of carotenoids. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Sweet potatoes