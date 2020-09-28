Eggs for dinner is a concept we love

Hands up if you have ever looked inside the fridge to find there’s nothing you really feel like having. Except, perhaps, eggs. And no, before you judge yourself, it’s not just students who have eggs for dinner. We have all probably had breakfast for dinner because – why not? It’s a perfectly balanced meal and if it’s good enough to start the day, then surely it’s good enough to end the day? If you are one of the few people who haven’t joined the eggs for dinner brigade, these recipes are sure to bring you over to our side. You won’t regret it. Bacon and Egg Tart (Serves 2) Makes 2

500g roll of puff pastry

125ml bought pasta sauce

250g bacon bits, fried until crispy

500ml grated mozzarella cheese

8 eggs

125g cherry tomatoes, halved

salt and pepper

45ml chopped chives

Unroll the pastry and cut it into two equal squares.

Score a 1cm border on the inside of each square. Prick the inside of the square with a fork.

Divide the pasta sauce between the two tarts and spread over the inner base.

Divide the bacon between the two tarts. Sprinkle each with cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and break 4 eggs over each tart. Add tomatoes and season well.

Return to the oven and cook until the eggs are done to your liking, about 10-15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chopped chives before serving.

Son-In-Law Eggs. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Son-In-Law Eggs (Serves 6)

500ml water

5ml salt

250ml jasmine rice

1 bunch of spring onions, sliced

60ml brown sugar

60ml tamarind purée

60ml water

30ml lime juice

1 red onion, cut into thin wedges

6 eggs

oil, for deep-frying

1 red pepper, finely diced

1 red chilli, sliced

Bring the water to a boil, add the salt and stir in the rice.

Simmer over a low heat until all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.

Remove and stir in half the spring onions.

In a small pot, stir together the sugar, tamarind and water over medium heat until the sugar dissolves.

Turn up the heat and bring to the boil. Simmer until the sauce thickens slightly.

Stir in the lime juice.

Fry the onions until crisp. Set aside until needed.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of water and salt to a gentle boil, add the eggs very carefully and boil for 5 minutes.

Drain under cold water, peel and dry on some paper towel.

Half fill a medium-sized pot with oil and heat. Deep-fry the eggs, one at a time, until golden. Drain on paper towel.

Allow to cool slightly, slice in half and transfer to a serving plate.

Pour over the sugar tamarind sauce.

Scatter over the crispy onions, diced red pepper and chilli slices and serve with the rice.

Eggs with Hash and Chorizo. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Eggs with Hash and Chorizo (Serves 4-6)

2 large potatoes, peeled and grated

1 onion, peeled and grated

250ml grated cheddar cheese

salt and pepper

olive oil for frying

1 chorizo sausage, sliced and cooked

4 eggs

micro herbs for decorating

Put the grated potato into a clean tea towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

Place the potato in a bowl and add the onion, cheese and seasoning. Mix well.

Heat a little oil in an ovenproof frying pan or shallow casserole dish.

Press the potato mixture into the pan and cook over a medium heat until the base is browned.

Place the casserole in a preheated oven of 180°C for 15 minutes until the top is golden.

Remove from the oven. Arrange the chorizo over the top. Break 4 eggs over the mixture.

Cover with a lid or tin foil and return to the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the eggs are done to your liking.

Remove and serve sprinkled with micro herbs.