Eggs for school lunch? Here are unique recipes that kids will love

Making a variety of lunches using only one main ingredient is not as hard as it sounds. You can pack fresh school lunches; no one will get bored all week long. And if you would like to experience eggs, we have just the perfect recipes for you to get started. Eggs are a high-protein food and one of the most versatile ingredients for all sorts of meals. Research reveals that one to two eggs per day meet the daily protein requirement in younger children, supplemented with further protein intake from either additional eggs or other choline sources, such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, seeds, nuts, and whole grains, in tweens and teens.

The recipes below are courtesy of the South African Poultry Association are delicious lunch box treats for your adventurous middle grader or a welcoming after-school meal for your six-year-old who has just started big school. Cheats welsh rarebit. Picture: Supplied Cheats welsh rarebit Serves: 2

Ingredients 2 eggs, whisked ½ tsp salt and pepper

½ tsp mustard powder ¼ cup milk 150g cheddar cheese

2 tsp butter 2 slices whole wheat or healthy bread Ground paprika to serve (optional)

Method Preheat the grill. Whisk the eggs with salt, pepper, mustard, and milk.

Stir in ¾ of the cheese, reserving ¼ to sprinkle on the top. Lightly toast the bread and spread it with butter. Spoon the egg and cheese mixture over toast, top with remaining cheese, and sprinkle with paprika.

Place under the grill until lightly brown. Serve immediately. Croque-madame. Picture: Supplied Croque-madame

Serves: 2 Ingredients For the cheese sauce

1 tbsp butter 1 tbsp flour ⅔ cup milk

Pinch of salt Freshly ground black pepper Pinch of ground nutmeg

30g (about ¼ cup) grated mature cheddar or Gruyère cheese For the croque-madame 4 slices thick sourdough or country loaf

2 tbsp butter, softened 2 tbsp whole-grain Dijon mustard ½ cup cheese sauce (as above)

6 thin slices of ham 120g (about 1 cup) grated mature cheddar or Gruyère cheese, divided For the eggs

1 tbsp butter 2 large eggs Salt, for sprinkling

Freshly ground black pepper Method Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Start by making a cheese sauce: In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter. Add flour and stir for about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk and add salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly, and cook until sauce thickens about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the cheese. Allow cooling for 10 minutes.

To assemble the croque-madame: lightly toast the bread. Spread with softened butter on each slice, then flip over two slices and spread each with 5 ml mustard and 15 ml cheese sauce. Top each slice with 3 slices of ham, 60 ml cheese, and the remaining bread slices. Spread the top of each sandwich with 30 ml sauce and sprinkle with the grated cheese. Place sandwiches on a baking tray and bake until cheese is melted and golden brown on top, about 15 to 18 minutes.