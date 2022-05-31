Eggs in creamy tomato curry is a luxurious yet simple egg dish

By Kate Krader Andy Baraghani is an expert on the subject of upgrading home cooking in a low-stress way. The former senior editor at Bon Appetit is beloved for his "Andy Explores" video series, though he's also logged time on the line at at a pair of renowned restaurants, Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Calif., and Estela in New York.

Baraghani's first book, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress" (Penguin Random House; R595 on Loot.co.za) features around 100 recipes that celebrate his Iranian heritage and the skills he's honed on his culinary journey. One of the most fun sections is devoted to eggs, and Braghani highlights their adaptability. "I've been known to slick on black lipstick and perform Alanis Morissette in grungy drag, but even that act is no match for the way an egg can transform," he writes in the book. He offers recipes for garlic-fried eggs to go with crispy rice and a jammy egg and scallion sandwich that will, he promises "ruin deli egg salad for you forever." His take on pan-baked eggs in tomato curry is just as compelling. "This pulls from a few different dishes and cultures," says Baraghani in a phone interview. "Obviously shakshuka and eggs in purgatory-this version feels very much like a weekend egg brunch moment."

Eggs in Creamy Tomato Curry (Serves 2) Ingredients 3 tbsp. virgin coconut oil or neutral oil (such as grapeseed)

1 or 2 red chillies, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and very thinly sliced 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. ground coriander ½ tsp. ground cardamom ½ tsp. ground turmeric

2 pints ripe cherry tomatoes Kosher salt ¼ cup unsweetened coconut cream or heavy cream

4 large eggs Basil, or whichever tender herb you like, for scattering Flatbreads, for serving

Method In a large pan over medium heat, warm the coconut oil. Add the chillies, ginger, and garlic and give things a stir until everything in the pan starts to get a little soft but doesn't colour, about 2 minutes. Add the coriander, cardamom, and turmeric and stir so the spices coat everything and become fragrant-this happens in seconds. Drop the tomatoes into the pan, season with a bit of salt, and let cook, stirring occasionally and squashing the tomatoes, so they burst and release their juices, about 15 minutes. You want the tomatoes to soften so the sauce will thicken. Stir in the coconut cream and give the sauce a taste. It'll probably need another pinch of salt. ("Don't we all," says Baraghani in the book.)

Using the back of a spoon, make four little nests in the mixture. Crack an egg into each nest and season it with salt. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until the egg whites are set, but the yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, carefully removing the cover so the steam doesn't drip on the eggs. Scatter the basil over everything. Serve the eggs and sauce straight from the skillet with the flatbread to scoop. This recipe is adapted from The Cook You Want to Be, by Andy Baraghani.