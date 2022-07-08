Eid al-Adha: From a rack of lamb to pistachio phirni, here are special dishes to prepare

This year the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) will be celebrated on July 10. Preparations for the festive day have already begun in full swing as people have started planning to decorate their houses as well as deciding on what special dishes to prepare.

So get set to add some flavours to your day with these special recipes that we have curated just for you to choose from. From rack of lamb to pistachio phirni - which recipe would you like to try? Tony Jackman’s famous parsley-crusted rack of lamb Ingredients

1 x 4-bone rack per portion Butter Dijon mustard

Generous handful of Italian parsley, stems removed 4 heaped Tbs breadcrumbs 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Olive oil Method

Pan-fry the racks in hot melted butter until well browned on all sides, a couple of minutes per side. Transfer to an oven dish, fatty side up, season with salt and pepper, and smear Dijon mustard generously to completely cover the fat. Rinse the parsley and pat dry. Chop it finely and mix in a small bowl with the breadcrumbs, garlic, salt and pepper, and olive oil (2 or 3 tbsp should suffice, Daisy). Pack this generously on top of the rack or racks (the quantity of which, Daisy, will depend on how many people you’re feeding – so, yes, you may need to increase the quantities of the crust ingredients).

Roast in a 220°C oven for 15 minutes, cover with foil, and cook for 5 or 10 minutes more. Leave to rest, warm but out of the oven, for 10 minutes before serving. Recipe by chef Tony Jackman. Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl

Ingredients Moroccan-spiced chickpeas 1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion 1 clove of garlic, minced 1 tbsp each of chilli powder and cumin

1 tsp each of turmeric and garam masala 1 tsp of sea salt A dash of cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)

2 x 400g cans of chickpeas 2 x 400g cans of fire-roasted diced tomatoes Bowls

Cucumbers Couscous Mint, parsley, and coriander

Yoghurt or hummus Olive oil Lemon juice

Toasted pita wedges Method Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients.

Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients. Recipe: IOL Archives. Rose and pistachio phirni

Serves: 6 Ingredients 4 cups milk

4 tbsp Jungle Taystee Wheat 4 tbsp condensed milk ½ tsp fine cardamom

50g chopped or crushed pistachio 2-3 tablespoons rose syrup. Feel free to adjust to your preference 155g tin dessert cream

A few drops of pink colouring Method Make a paste using half a cup of milk and Jungle Taystee Wheat.

In a separate pot, bring the rest of the milk to a boil. Add the paste to the milk and continue to whisk until it thickens. Add the condensed milk, rose syrup, pistachios, and cardamom.

Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool completely. Add the dessert cream and a few drops of colouring. Pour into dessert bowls and decorate with crushed pistachio or as desired.