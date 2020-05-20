Eid recipe: Double chocolate crème brulee

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With Eid here, it’s celebration time again. And without a doubt, the indication of this day is sharing a delectable feast. Here is an easy dessert recipe shared by Faatimah and Zainab Paruk that is quick to whip up, yet the perfect way to end a feast. These wonderfully talented sisters are from Chilli Chocolate Chefs, a company which they both launched in 2009. Chilli Chocolate Chefs is a foodie company that combines catering, training, food innovations, foodie gifting, and more. The company has and continues making waves in the Durban culinary scene, both corporate and festive. The chefs are graduates from two of South Africa’s renowned chef schools, Christina Martin and Fusion Cooking School. Double Chocolate Crème Brulee. Picture: Supplied Double Chocolate Crème Brulee Ingredients Makes: 4 - 6

3 egg yolks

50g castor sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

300ml fresh cream

50g chocolate (any)

2 tbsp. brown sugar

Method

Place the egg yolks in a bowl with the castor sugar and vanilla essence. Whisk until combined.

Pour the fresh cream into a saucepan and bring to boil.

Remove from heat and add the chocolate. Mix till smooth.

Slowly pour the cream into the bowl with the egg mixture, whisking continuously.

Pour the egg and cream mixture into the saucepan and place it on low heat.

Cook the custard, stirring constantly for a couple of minutes or until it thickens.

Sieve the custard and pour the mixture into ramekins.

Bake at 150 degrees in a water bath for 30 minutes or until set.

Allow to cool and place in the fridge to chill for at least an hour.

To serve

Melt the brown sugar in a hot pan.

Stir till runny and pour over the Brulee.

Make sure to serve this immediately.



