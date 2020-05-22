Eid recipe: Spicy coriander and chicken Mexican rice

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid this weekend. Eid also marks the end of the holy month of Ramadaan that is characterised by fasting during the day. For those who will be celebrating you can make this delicious spicy coriander and chicken Mexican rice shared by the Chilli Chocolate Chefs Faatimah and Zainab Paruk. Chilli Chocolate Chefs is a foodie company that combines catering, training, food innovations, foodie gifting, and more. The company has and continues making waves in the Durban culinary scene, both corporate and festive. Spicy Coriander and Chicken Mexican Rice. Picture: Supplied Spicy Coriander and Chicken Mexican Rice Ingredients 500g chicken fillet (cubed)

2 cups basmati rice (boiled)

1 bunch coriander

3 green chillies

1tomato

¼ cup ghee or oil

1 onion (chopped fine)

1 tsp whole jeero

2 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp cumin and coriander powder

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp lemon pepper

Method

Liquidise the coriander, green chillies, tomato and set aside.

Heat the ghee in a pot and saute the onion with the jeero, cinnamon, and cloves until golden.

Add the ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric, and braise for a few minutes.

Add the cubed chicken and the coriander sauce and cook for a few minutes.

Now add in the cumin and coriander powder, lemon pepper, and chilli powder.

Add in the cooked rice and steam in the oven

You can serve this with tzatziki and salsa.