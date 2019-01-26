It’s the weekend, so why not add a refreshing twist to your weekend plans with these summer cocktails?
Disaronno Sour
A unique refreshing drink, in which the distinctive notes of Disaronno blend with the scent of freshly squeezed lemons.
Ingredients
- 50ml Disaronno
- 25ml fresh lemon juice
- 5ml sugar syrup
- Egg white
Method
Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
The Collins
While there are numerous legends surrounding its origins, just about everyone agrees that this sweet and sour cocktail is one of a kind.
Ingredients
- 50ml Gin
- 25ml lemon juice
- 25ml sugar syrup soda water
- Lemon wedge
Method
To make sugar syrup, boil equal parts water and white sugar (1:1) until dissolved and chill before use
Pour gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a shaker over ice. Give it a good shake, strain into a tall glass filled with ice, and top up with soda water.