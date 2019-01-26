The Disaronno Sour. Supplied

It’s the weekend, so why not add a refreshing twist to your weekend plans with these summer cocktails?



Disaronno Sour

A unique refreshing drink, in which the distinctive notes of Disaronno blend with the scent of freshly squeezed lemons.

Ingredients

50ml Disaronno

25ml fresh lemon juice

5ml sugar syrup

Egg white

Method

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

The Collins. Supplied

The Collins

While there are numerous legends surrounding its origins, just about everyone agrees that this sweet and sour cocktail is one of a kind.

Ingredients

50ml Gin

25ml lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup soda water

Lemon wedge

Method

To make sugar syrup, boil equal parts water and white sugar (1:1) until dissolved and chill before use

Pour gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a shaker over ice. Give it a good shake, strain into a tall glass filled with ice, and top up with soda water.