The Disaronno Sour. Supplied

It’s the weekend, so why not add a refreshing twist to your weekend plans with these summer cocktails?


Disaronno Sour

A unique refreshing drink, in which the distinctive notes of Disaronno blend with the scent of freshly squeezed lemons.

Ingredients

  • 50ml Disaronno
  • 25ml fresh lemon juice
  • 5ml sugar syrup
  • Egg white

Method

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

The Collins. Supplied

The Collins

While there are numerous legends surrounding its origins, just about everyone agrees that this sweet and sour cocktail is one of a kind.

Ingredients

  • 50ml Gin
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 25ml sugar syrup soda water
  • Lemon wedge

Method

To make sugar syrup, boil equal parts water and white sugar (1:1) until dissolved and chill before use

Pour gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a shaker over ice. Give it a good shake, strain into a tall glass filled with ice, and top up with soda water.