Everyone is gushing over Terry Pheto’s magwinya
Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities are doing during lockdown? Honing their culinary skills.
With many countries around the world on lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, truth is after some time peeps would run out of things to do.
While some took to cooking, cleaning, baking, binge-watching their favourite movies and TV series or catching up on reading, many are documenting all these fun activities on social media in the effort to inspire others who may not know what do to keep themselves entertained.
Under the hashtag “Quarantine Kitchen", the multi-award winning film producer and actress, Terry Pheto has been showcasing her culinary skills with a variety of home made dishes.
This week, the world renowned actress made among other things one of South Africa's favourite traditional dishes, amagwinya, also known as fat cakes.
Taking to her Instagram page, the "Tsotsi" star shared the picture of the golden brown, mouth watering amagwinya,simply captioning her post: "Tjovitjo!!!"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on
Gushing over Pheto's latest dish, Pumela Salela wrote: "Thatha Terry! Your gourmet skills are levels 👌🏾 Yesterday’s meal and then perfect magwinya’s 🙌🏼"
Another IG user who goes by the name Bobby Dapper commented:"They look so gooooood 😍"
Nomhle Zikiti added: "Hello Chef 😂🔥"
Check out this mouth-watering dish, which the star shared on the IG on Tuesday, with a caption: "This dish was such a winner!!! (leftover) pearl couscous with tons of onions and parsley. Cant wait to make it again."
Reacting to the dish, Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi wrote: "Yum 😍😍"
Celebrity Cheft Nti also commented: "Yum🥰"
Film and TV producer and actress Lala Tuku added: "Looks good friend 😍✨"
And there's more in the "Quarantine Kitchen," dubbing herself a chef...Pheto wrote: " Roast chicken with smashed baby potatoes, pearl couscous and a side salad. My fellow inmates better start calling me chef now 👩🏾🍳 😛😂"
Move move Gordon Ramsay, chef Terry is in the building.