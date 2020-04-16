Everyone is gushing over Terry Pheto’s magwinya

Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities are doing during lockdown? Honing their culinary skills.

With many countries around the world on lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, truth is after some time peeps would run out of things to do.

While some took to cooking, cleaning, baking, binge-watching their favourite movies and TV series or catching up on reading, many are documenting all these fun activities on social media in the effort to inspire others who may not know what do to keep themselves entertained.

Under the hashtag “Quarantine Kitchen", the multi-award winning film producer and actress, Terry Pheto has been showcasing her culinary skills with a variety of home made dishes.

This week, the world renowned actress made among other things one of South Africa's favourite traditional dishes, amagwinya, also known as fat cakes.