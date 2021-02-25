Fancy up your toast on National Toast Day with these 3 recipes

Today is National Toast Day – a day that honours this amazing breakfast (and anytime) delight. It’s a great opportunity to experiment with how you would usually have your toast. You can try out different ways to enjoy this go-to snack and get creative with how it’s presented. Toast is a breakfast delight that can refresh one’s mind and taste buds topped with fresh fruit drizzled with honey or syrup, but is hugely versatile On the occasion of National Toast Day 2021, we bring you three delicious recipes to try. French toast Serves: 4

Ingredients

Chocolate ganache

1 cup cream

200g 70% dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 tbs butter, at room temperature

8 slices of bread

3 – 4 large eggs, beaten

1tsp honey

¼ tsp ground cardamom

Extra butter, for frying

1tsp oil, for frying

Garnish

Raspberries

Icing sugar, for dusting

A few mint leaves

Method

Let’s get going with the chocolate ganache. Heat the cream in a small saucepan, and stir in the chocolate till it melts.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, one small piece at a time, to make sure it is properly incorporated, then whisk till the ganache starts to thicken. Cool and set aside till needed.

Place the eggs, honey, and cardamom into a bowl, and blend well.

Soak the bread in the egg mixture, taking care not to over-soak.

Heat some butter with a teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan, and fry the bread till lightly crisp and golden. Drain on paper towels.

To assemble, place toast on a plate. Top with ganache and raspberries, garnish with a sprig of mint and finish off with a dusting of icing sugar.

Tip: Use large simple-shaped cookie cutters to ring the changes. Place the bread on a flat surface and cut circles, triangles, hearts or whatever you fancy, out of the centre of each slice before soaking and frying.

Recipe from Jenny Morris’s Yumcious cookbook.

Creamy mushroom toast

Ingredients

Avocado spread:

1 avocado, ripe

1 clove of garlic

A handful of fresh basil (or spinach)

A squeeze of ½ a lemon

2-3 tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Mushrooms:

A punnet of mushrooms, sliced

2-3 tbs olive oil

A sprig of thyme

1 clove of garlic, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the mushrooms, heat the olive oil on medium heat then add the mushrooms, garlic and thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the mushrooms reduce in size and have turned slightly golden brown.

Then for the avocado spread, in a small food processor or blender, mix the ripe avocado, garlic, basil leaves, lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper until you have a smooth texture. Add more lemon, salt or pepper if needed.

Serve along with fried seasonal mushrooms and toasted bread.

Recipe by Micadeli.

Prawn toast

Ingredients

Deshelled prawns

2 chopped garlic cloves

1 tbs chipotle chilli paste

2 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tbs butter

½ glass white wine

½ handful chopped coriander

Juice of lime when off the heat

Chopped parsley once plated.

Method

Pan-fry your bread with some olive oil and if you're feeling extra indulgent, butter it first. Don’t put it in the toaster.

In the same pan, fry your prawns until pink and add the ingredients in the order above. Don’t overcook your prawns – it takes 3-4 minutes to cook medium-sized, 5-8 for large prawns, and 7-8 for jumbo prawns.

Place prawns on toast, top with parsley and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Recipe by Papa Mike’s Kitchen.