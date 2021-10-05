Fasting during Navratri? Try these nutritious recipes

NAVARATI is a Hindu festival that is celebrated annually during spring in South Africa and spans nine nights. This year it will be from Thursday, October 7 until Friday, October 15. Hindu devotees fast for nine days to please Goddess Durga and seek her blessings.

While many observe the fasts for all nine days, some devotees keep fast in jodas (couple) – the first two or the last two days of the Navratri. If you are partaking in the fast, try these healthy recipes this Navratri season. Sweet Potato Chaat

Ingredients : 2-3 sweet potatoes, Boiled A handful of almonds, peanuts and walnuts

1 tsp cumin powder and black pepper 1 tsp chia seeds and roasted flax seeds Rock salt for taste

1 lemon (for juice) Method Boil the sweet potatoes. Peel and cut them into small pieces.

Mix the nuts with the sweet potatoes. Add the salt, cumin powder and black pepper. Mix together properly, and add lemon juice. Sprinkle over chia seeds and flax seeds.

Buckwheat Dhokla Ingredients 1 cup buckwheat flour

½ cup sour curd ¼ tsp ginger paste Salt to taste

1 tbs fresh coriander, grated 1 tsp green chilli, chopped Method

Clean and wash the buckwheat in water once. Drain the excess water, using a strainer. Mix the buckwheat, sour curd and half a cup of water in a bowl. Cover and allow to soak for at least 4 to 5 hours. Add the green chilli, ginger paste and salt to the batter and mix very well.

Pour the batter into a greased thali and spread evenly by rotating the thali clockwise. Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander over. Steam in a steamer for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the Dhoklas are cooked. Cool slightly, cut into pieces and serve immediately with green chutney.

Pan-cooked, crunchy raw banana cutlets Ingredients 2 small raw bananas

2 medium potatoes ¼ cup tapioca flour 1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp dried mint leaves Himalayan salt 3 tbs oil

Method Pressure-cook the bananas and potatoes with their peels on. Cook them for about 3 whistles or 10 minutes. Do not rush through this process as we want the bananas to be soft and tender to make a smooth mash. Remove from the water and allow them to cool. When comfortable to touch, peel the potatoes and banana. Transfer them to a big bowl.

Mash the potatoes and banana with a fork or potato masher. Stir in all the spices and add the Tapioca flour. Grease your hands and shape the tikkis.