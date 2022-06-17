Father’s Day recipes: What to make Dad for breakfast and dinner

In case you didn't already know, Father’s Day is this Sunday. Dad deserves to be celebrated and what better way to do that than with food? They always say that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

That said, below we have the perfect recipes to whip up this Sunday to celebrate the man or men in your life. Breakfast bruschetta Serves: 4

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil 400-500g rump steak

2 whole garlic cloves, crushed 5 thyme sprigs, stripped 1 tsp butter

500ml boiling water 8 eggs 1 tsp white vinegar

8 slices of thick French bread 2 medium avocados 10g wild rocket

Dressing ½ cup plain yoghurt ¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup smooth Dijon mustard 3 - 4 tbsp honey, to taste 2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice 1 tsp crushed garlic ½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper Method In a large saucepan on medium to high heat, add cooking oil and coat the pan well. Place the rump steak in the pan, with crushed garlic cloves, thyme, and butter. Cook evenly for 2-3 minutes on both sides, keep it a little bit longer on the fatty side to get a nice crisp, and set aside to let it rest. Do not slice yet.

Poached eggs In a small saucepan pour the 500ml boiling water and vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to low. Crack open the eggs one at a time into separate ramekins or egg poaching cups. Drop the poaching cups into the water. For a firm white and runny yolk, you’ll want to poach for 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon once done to your liking and set aside.

Dressing In a 500ml glass jar, place all the dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Add more honey if you prefer a sweeter dressing. Assembling

Toast the bread slices, top with avocado slices, wild rocket, steak slithers, poached egg, finish off with creamy dressing and enjoy. Recipe by The South African Poultry Association. Pork belly skewers

Serves: 6 Ingredients 500g pork belly – no bone and rind removed

Olive oil Togarashi spice Salt

Pepper Sticky bitter orange dipping marinade 125g sugar

30m red wine vinegar 500ml chicken stock 10ml soy sauce

35 drops Angostura bitters 1 orange 15g corn flour

20ml water 30g butter Method

Halve the pork belly pieces, place them on a skewer, and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and togarashi spice. Togarashi has a nice chilli bite so use as much to suit your taste buds. In a preheated pan, pan-fry the pork on medium heat until golden on both sides. Turn down to low heat and continue cooking until cooked through. Sticky bitter orange dipping marinade

Place the sugar in a pot on medium heat, allow the sugar to melt, and start to caramelise. Once the sugar reaches a light brown colour; deglaze with red wine vinegar and stock. Bring the sauce to the boil and reduce by half, add the juice of one orange, Angostura Bitters, soy sauce, and butter. Dissolve the corn flour in the water, thicken the sauce with the corn flour and water solution, and season with salt.

Serve the pork skewers warm with the sticky sauce in a bowl on the side for dipping or drizzling liberally over them. Recipe by By Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin. Portabellini and spring veg risotto with poached eggs

Serves: 6 Ingredients 2 litres vegetable stock, kept warm on the stove

2 tbsp butter 500g portabellini mushrooms, sliced 2 tbsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely diced 2 large leeks, whites and pale greens only, chopped 4 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 cups arborio rice 1 cup or 250ml dry white wine 200g runner beans (or similar), cut into 2cm pieces

200g asparagus, cut into 2cm pieces 2 tbsp sour cream 1 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

¼ cup Italian parsley stalks removed, for serving 6 large eggs Salt and pepper, to taste

Method Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until tender and golden brown. Season. Remove mushrooms with a slotted spoon, and set aside. Heat oil and remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the same pot over medium heat. Add shallots, leeks, and garlic. Cook until vegetables are softened. Add rice and stir to coat and get slightly toasty. Add wine and reduce until fully absorbed. Add about one ladle of stock. Stir until stock is almost absorbed. Add remaining stock one ladle at a time, stirring almost constantly, allowing it to be absorbed before adding more. When rice is almost cooked add asparagus and beans and cook until tender. Cook rice until tender but still firm to the bite and the mixture is very creamy about 20 minutes.

Finally add sour cream, Parmesan, and reserved mushrooms to the risotto. Stir well and then cover the pot with a lid. This is where the magic happens and the Parmesan melts and everything gets very saucy and gooey. A few minutes before risotto is done: Bring a large pot of salted water to a bare simmer over medium-low heat. Swirl the water with a slotted spoon to create a vortex. Crack 1 egg into a small teacup, then slide into simmering water. Cook until whites are fully cooked but yolks remain runny for about 2.5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully transfer the poached egg to a plate and repeat with the remaining five.