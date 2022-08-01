Feeling too rushed or tired? 15-minute meals to help you power through your day

Feeling too rushed or tired to prepare something big for dinner?
Cooking at home doesn’t need to be hard.
We’ve pulled together some recipes for quick and easy 15-minute meals that you can make.
Bang bang chicken salad
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
For the peanut sauce
4 tbsp peanut butter
3 tbsp honey
3 tbsp soy sauce
3 tbsp lime juice
1 chilli finely chopped or 1 tsp lazy chilli
1 tsp grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp lazy ginger
1 tbsp sesame oil
4 tbsp water
600g cooked chicken or 4 skinless cooked chicken breasts
4 spring onions shredded
1 cucumber sliced
1 chilli finely chopped
300g noodles
100g bean sprouts, fresh or canned, or substitute with shredded crisp lettuce for crunch
Mix and match
50g frozen Edamame beans defrosted
100g green beans, sugar snaps, mange tout or broccoli
100g pak choi shredded
Method
Cook the noodles according to packet instructions and drain.
Combine the peanut sauce ingredients in a bowl.
Cook your chosen green veg for 3-4 minutes. Set aside.
Slice the chicken breasts and combine with the peanut sauce.
Arrange the noodles, all the greens, cucumber, spring onions, and bean sprouts on a platter or toss them together in a large bowl.
Add the chicken with its peanut sauce. Finish with the fresh chilli and coriander leaves and serve.
Sticky hoisin beef
Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 tbsp groundnut oil
4 x 1-5cm thick sirloin steaks trimmed of fat and cut into 1cm strips
1 carrot made into ribbons using a potato peeler
150g pak choi leaves or Chinese cabbage shredded
4 spring onions trimmed & shredded
1 beaten egg
2 tbsp soy
3 tbsp cornflour or plain flour
For the hoisin sauce
4 tbsp soya sauce
2 tbsp honey
1 tbsp dark sugar
2 tbsp rice wine
1 garlic clove crushed
¼ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
½ tsp Chinese 5 spice
15ml water
Method
Mix the soya sauce and egg together and add the beef strips.
Tip the flour onto a plate.
Put all the hoisin ingredients into a blender or bullet and whizz.
Have all your ingredients been prepped?
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan until it smokes.
Take the beef out of the egg and dip it into the flour so each piece is coated.
Fry the beef in about four batches. Each batch should only take a minute. It should just take on a little colour and have a coating.
Wipe the pan clean, return all the beef to the pan, and pour in the hoisin sauce. Coat the beef in the sauce. Take off the heat and stir in the carrot. ribbons, spring onions, and greens. Stir and serve.
Recipes by Anna’s Family Kitchen.
Tuna pasta
Ingredients
Penne pasta
Cape herb and spice roast veggie seasoning
Cape herb and spice poke spice
1 whole diced tomato
Garlic
Chopped coriander
Ricotta cheese (to top)
1 can shredded tuna in brine
Method
In a pot, bring your pasta to boil and cook for 6-9 minutes or until al dente.
Fry your chopped tomato and garlic until soft, and season with the spice veggie seasoning.
Add your cooked pasta and stir through, adding in half of the chopped coriander.
Add your tuna, season with poke spice, and stir through.
Transfer your pasta to a bowl, top with your ricotta and remaining half of coriander, and enjoy!
Recipe by Tumi’s Wellness.
