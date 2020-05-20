Food too spicy? Here’s how to fix it
There are times when you get a little excited about adding a certain spice to your food to bump up the heat, and then boom - you have gone too far.
Spicy food can be a little too hot to handle if you’re not accustomed to it. If the dish becomes a little spicier or hotter than you like, that does not mean you should start all over, and cook the dish from scratch.
There are ways to restore a dish from spicy to mild.
Chef Andrea Lynn gives tips on how to tone down spicy food when your palate is saying no more.
Depending on what the dish is, use other ingredients to tone down the heat.
If it's a soup, add more broth or stock. Stir in more rice into a stir-fry or canned tomatoes or beans into chilli.
Dairy combats heat in your mouth.
So turn to it when trying to bring down the spice of a dish. Whether it's milk, sour cream, or yogurt, incorporate as much of it as you can until the spice has calmed down.
Some people swear nut butter can cut through the excess heat of a dish.
If it's appropriate for the dish, try stirring in a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter, almond butter, tahini, etc.
Acid can cut through the heat.
Use vinegar, lemon juice, lime juice - whatever you can find that is acidic and won't tamper with the A spoonful of sugar can also go a long way in neutralizing the spice. Proceed with caution, so you don't end up with a massively sweet product. Sugar may be used best in combination with an acid other than flavours of the entrée.