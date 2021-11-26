Foodies Moshe Ndiki and Lufuno Sinthumule share their festive dessert recipes

The festive season is about getting together with family and friends, catching up and cooking up a storm in the kitchen. It’s like Thanksgiving, where people cook a feast, especially on Christmas Day.

Foodies like Moshe Ndiki and Lufuno Sinthumule have partnered with Royal Baking Powder and The Taste Masters to share their festive season desserts. TV personality Ndiki is a sucker for doughnuts because you can also have them for breakfast. Ingredients

3 tbs butter

²/₃ cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

3 cups flour

³/₄ tsp salt

1 tsp ground nutmeg

4 tsp Royal Baking Powder

²/₃ cup milk

powdered sugar and cinnamon (for topping) Method Half fill a deep pot or deep fat fryer with oil and put over a low flame heat. Line the dripping pan with clean, unglazed paper and put aside ready to drain doughnuts. Cream butter and sugar; add beaten egg. Sift together flour, salt, nutmeg, and baking powder and add to the first mixture. Add milk slowly; then add the remaining dry ingredients. Add enough more flour to roll. Roll out part of the dough at a time on a lightly floured board to about 2.5cm thick. Cut with doughnut cutter first dipped in flour. If the dough is chilled before rolling, it will be easier to handle.

Drop the bread in hot oil and watch the doughnuts puff up and rise to the surface as they cook. When brown on one side, turn and brown on the other side, cooking thoroughly. It should take about 2 minutes to fry doughnuts. Drain well, then put on prepared paper to drain again. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar and cinnamon just before serving. Lufuno Sinthumule Rich Chocolate Cake

Ingredients 2 cups (500 ml) cake flour

4 tbs (60 ml) cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) bicarbonate of soda

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) Royal Baking Powder

4 large eggs

1 cup (250ml) brown sugar

1 tsp (5ml) vanilla essence

½ cup (125ml) milk

1 cup (250ml) cooking oil Method First, preheat the oven to 180°C. Sift together the cocoa powder, cake flour, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder. Beat the eggs and sugar together for 3 minutes, add the vanilla essence and mix. Then add the milk and oil and beat for a minute or two.

Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and beat for 3 minutes using an electric beater. Spoon the batter into 2 large prepared cake tins. Bake in a preheated oven for 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool completely before icing.