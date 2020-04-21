For an instant pick-me-up, try these DIY immune boosters
Whether it is allergy problems, the flu or worse, Covid-19, it's important to make sure that you arm your body when you are sick.
There are many ways to help keep your body strong and vital. That said, if you are looking for ways to prevent the flu, allergy and winter colds, your first step should be a visit to your local grocery store.
According to health experts, a weak immune system can also be linked with high levels of stress, poor sleep, and poor digestion, so addressing all of these things can help bolster your immune system in a very powerful way, and that there are foods, herbs, tonics and teas that you can use to help strengthen your immune system to try to prevent getting sick, and also things you can include in your diet to help you if you’re already sick.
We took to Instagram to find quick and easy immune boosters that you can make at home.
These will remind you that taking care of your health (and immune system) can be effective and simple.
Recipe by Fitness Mundial.
Immune Boosting Shots
Ingredients
2 fresh lemons (remove rind)
1 big thumb of ginger (keep the peel on)
2 tsp ground turmeric
2 grinds of black pepper
2 fresh oranges (remove rind)
120ml cold water
Method
Add all ingredients to a capable juicer (if using a blender, you’ll have to strain after).
If you can’t handle the kick, add a natural sweetener such as honey (maple syrup if vegan).
Store in the refrigerator and drink daily.
Iced Gold Milk Latte
Makes: 2 - 3
Ingredients
2-3 cups milk (can use almond or soy milk!)
3tbsp honey or maple syrup
1 ½ tsp. ground turmeric
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground ginger
Pinch ground black pepper
Pinch ground cardamom
¼ tsp vanilla extract
Method
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Use 2 cups for a sweeter, more spiced drink; use closer to 3 for a milder version.
With a blender, mix the mixture well and pour over ice into two serving glasses.
Recipe by Sugar Rush.
Mango Sunrise Smoothie
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1 ½ cups ripe mango
1 passion fruit
3 mandarin oranges
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 inch peeled ginger
Method
Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth.
Recipe by Plant Powered Karine.