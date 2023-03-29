Forget chocolate eggs, this egg-baked mushroom medley traybake is the recipe you need this Easter

Just like Christmas, Easter is one of the most celebrated Christian holidays. As a Christian, I celebrate Easter to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

For some people, the holiday has great religious significance, while others just enjoy the time off from school and work. There is, however, one common factor of the Easter holidays - and that is having lots and lots of delicious food. Talking about which, The South African Poultry Association shares below an egg-baked mushroom medley traybake, the recipe that you need to whip up this Easter.

Eggs are a mum’s best friend when it comes to feeding the family: they’re suitable for all ages; they’re appropriate for various dietary types, including vegetarians; and they’re super versatile. They are also one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. Not only are they rich in healthy nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals, they’re also low in unhealthy saturated fats, sugar, and salt (sodium). When it comes to the family’s health, eggs have been shown to play a beneficial role in eye and heart health, muscle building, and in maintaining the body’s immune system.

So many reasons to enjoy eggs these holidays! But here’s one more: they’re easy to prepare and can be ready in a flash. Whether you’re home for the holidays, or making the trek down to the coast, don’t forget to put eggs on the menu! Egg-baked mushroom medley traybake. Picture: Supplied Egg-baked mushroom medley traybake Serves: 4

Ingredients 650g mixed mushrooms 2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, grated 6-8 sage leaves 5ml mixed dried herbs

4 large Portobello mushrooms 4 large eggs 150ml cream

Seasoning, to taste French bread, to serve Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Use a large baking tray. Place mixed mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, a few sage leaves, and dried herbs into the baking tray. Place the Portobello mushrooms stalk side up on top, and season with salt and black pepper. Bake until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently twist the stalk out of the Portobello mushrooms, returning the stalks to the pan. Gently crack an egg into each Portobello mushroom, and pour over the cream. Return the baking tray to the oven and cook until the egg white is no longer clear, and the yolk is cooked to your liking, about 3- 5 minutes. Garnish with torn sage leaves.