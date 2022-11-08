Forget milkshake, this easy cheesecake recipe will bring all the guys and gals to your yard

One of the world’s most loved sweet desserts - the cheesecake, landed on the Twitter trends list this week. This comes after entrepreneur Sonia Booth accused her husband and soccer legend Matthew Booth of infidelity in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts.

In one of her posts, Sonia told a story about a cheesecake that Matthew had seemingly baked for his alleged side chick. “Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes… at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday. “Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves,” she joked.

If you find yourself craving a slice, here’s how to make it at home. Yoghurt cheesecake. Picture: Supplied Yoghurt cheesecake Ingredients

200g packet of tennis biscuits 200g (or biscuits of your choice) 100g melted butter 375ml castor sugar

125ml Cremora 250ml Fair Cape fresh cream 500g Fair Cape double cream yoghurt

125ml sour cream Zest and juice of 1 x large lemon 5ml vanilla essence

Method Prepare your tin (19-20cm round ring tin). Mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter and press into the tin.

Refrigerate until required. Whisk together castor sugar, Cremora powder, and Fair Cape fresh cream. After two minutes of whisking add the Fair Cape Double Cream Plain Yoghurt, sour cream, zest, and juice of one lemon and the vanilla essence.

Whisk for one minute, then add the dissolved gelatine while whisking. Add the mixture to the prepared tin and refrigerate till set (4-5 hours). Decorate with fresh berries and melted chocolate.

Rufaro Chaniwa’s mini lemon cheesecakes. Picture: Supplied Rufaro Chaniwa’s mini lemon cheesecakes Ingredients For the cheesecakes

700g cream cheese, room temperature 1¼ cup sugar 3 eggs, room temperature

2 tbsp lemon zest 3 tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp vanilla essence

For the crust 2⅔ cups Marie biscuit crumbs (or digestive biscuits etc) ⅓ cup sugar

⅔ cup butter, melted For the lemon glaze 1 cup sugar

2 eggs, room temperature ¼ cup lemon juice 3 tbsp lemon zest

6 tbsp butter, melted Method Preheat the oven to 350°C and add cupcake liners to the muffin pan or spray with a non-stick cooking spray.

For the crust: In a medium bowl, mix the Marie biscuit crumbs, sugar, and butter with a fork until combined. Press the mixture into the liners or the bottom of the muffin pan. Place muffin pan in the oven for five minutes, remove and set aside.

For the lemon cheesecakes: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese on medium speed until creamy. Then add in sugar and beat until smooth. Add whisked eggs to the cream cheese mixture and beat on low speed until combined. Stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla until blended.

Scoop cheesecake filling evenly into the prepared cupcake liners or muffin pan. Bake at 350° for 16-18 minutes. Cheesecakes will be done when the centre is still a bit wobbly. Remove from the oven and let cool for an hour.

Remove cheesecakes from the pan and place them in a container and cover. Place the container in the refrigerator and chill for four hours or overnight. For the lemon glaze: In a small saucepan, whisk eggs, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest until well combined. Add butter to the pan, stirring constantly. The mixture will thicken and will be done when the glaze sticks to the back of a spoon.

Remove from the pan, pour into a small, heat-safe bowl and let cool for 15 minutes. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator until cold or overnight. Add glaze to each mini cheesecake and enjoy.

Keep refrigerated. Recipes: IOL Archives. Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.