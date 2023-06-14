Forget salads, here are 3 unique recipes you can make with cucumber on World Cucumber Day

June 14 is World Cucumber Day, a day of the year when the noble cucumber receives the attention it deserves. Cucumber is one of the most versatile fruits and it benefits us in several ways, including our skin, diets, and overall health.

The fruit's versatility allows for it to be enjoyed as a snack between meals, added to salads, used as a garnish for gin, or detox water. In celebration of this special day, we share below amazing cucumber recipes you can try today that are not just salads. Glasses of chilled cucumber soup. Picture: Rikki Snyder Cucumber soup

12 small servings Ingredients 2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, chopped

½ ripe avocado, chopped Juice of 1 lime Salt

1 tbsp avocado oil Method Purée cucumbers, avocado, and lime juice in a food processor or blender.

Transfer to a bowl. If you use a food processor, strain the mixture first. Stir in 1 cup cold water. The mixture should be pouring consistency.

Season with salt. Transfer to a container or pitcher and refrigerate until ready to serve. Pour into small cups or shot glasses.

Drizzle a few drops of avocado oil on top of each. Set cups or glasses on a tray to serve. Cucumber mint tea sandwiches. Picture: Supplied Cucumber mint tea sandwiches

Ingredients 2 slices of bread Cucumber, slices in round shapes

2 tbsp Vegan Cashew Sandwich Spread A handful of mint or pudina leaves Pinch of black pepper powder

Method First, cut bread slices into round shapes. You either use scissors or use a bowl or glass with a sharp rim to cut out round-shaped bread pieces. Then, generously spread the home-made vegan cashew sandwich spread on one slice.

Next, on one slice of bread, lay some mint leaves and cucumber slices. Sprinkle some black pepper powder on top. Finally, place the slice of bread with the spread on top to complete the sandwich. Recipe from Life is Delicious.

Cucumber and coconut chilled soup. Picture: Supplied Cucumber and coconut chilled soup Ingredients ½ red onion, sliced

1 tsp coconut oil 1 cucumber (roughly 200g, chopped) 1 large tomato, chopped

1 clove of garlic, chopped and crushed 1 tsp paprika ½ tsp salt

½ can of light or full-fat coconut milk Method Heat the coconut oil in a large pan then add the onion and garlic.

Saute for a couple of minutes then add the cucumber and tomato. Keep them moving around the pan for another minute or until the tomato starts to break down. Add the paprika, stir well to coat everything then allow to cook for another minute while moving around the pan.

Remove from the heat and add a dash of cold water (about 20 ml). Pour the mixture into a food processor or use a hand blender to blitz everything into a smooth paste. Place in the fridge to chill.