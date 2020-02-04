Move over cheese-boards: "fries boards" are now emerging as the hot new food craze of 2020.

The "fries boards" was first created by The Delicious, an Instagram account that has quickly gone viral around the world for its amazing food boards.

The fry board includes fries and potato snacks of all shapes and sizes with a selection of dipping sauces like tomato and mustard.

Here’s how to put together a French fry board, according to The Delicious website.

What you need

3-5 bags of frozen french fries in different shapes (regular shoestring, curly, crinkle-cut, waffle-cut, wedges, etc)

⅓ cup ketchup

⅓ cup sriracha aioli

⅓ chile con queso

⅓ cup honey or other mustard

⅓ cup whipped guacamole

⅓ cup yoghurt ranch

Method

Prepare frozen french fries according to package instructions. Allocate about one cup of french fries per person, and make sure to include a variety of french fry shapes.

You may not need to cook all of the french fries, though it’s pretty likely that you will need to cook the french fries on multiple baking sheets on more than one oven rack.

While the french fries are baking, prepare the dips. Put each dip in a small bowl then place it on the serving board, tray, or baking sheet. I like to arrange them in a row down the center of the board in rainbow order, but that’s just me and my weird obsessive colour coordination disorder. You do you. If your sauce placement is totally random though, I don’t want to know about it.

When the french fries are cooked, remove them from the oven. Using tongs because the french fries are hot, immediately place them on the serving board around the sauces and dips.

Serve immediately.