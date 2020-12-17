From pizza dough to pineapple beer, these were the 10 most searched for recipes of 2020
One of the greatest things about the internet is that you can find basically anything with the click of a button using search engines like Google, and that includes any sort of recipe you would ever want.
It can be fun to go through cookbooks and cooking magazines, but sometimes it is just easier and faster to find exactly what you are looking for online.
Recipes are searched for on a daily, constant basis, and it is always interesting to see what other people are looking for.
Google recently released their list of the 10 most-searched recipes for 2020, and it does not come as a surprise to see what everyone wanted to make this year. This was the year of viral recipes.
As many of us spent more time at home, every day there seemed to be some trendy food that everyone was trying to make, even if it was just a home-made version of some foods we have been eating for years.
The search engine posted its annual Year in Search data, which looks back at all of the most popular things people have been searching for. Among the news, people, actors, and other search results, Google recounted the top ten most-searched-for recipes of 2020, and honestly, most of them should be no surprise.
Topping the list is pizza dough, of course. You really could not go anywhere on the internet without seeing your friends showing off their delicious creations, and maybe even failures too. Next up was the doughnut recipe which went viral on TikTok.
Next up is pineapple beer. There has been a significant rise of people creating their own alcoholic drinks at homes during the lockdown and pineapple beer was the popular alcoholic beverage.
You can check out the full year in search here.