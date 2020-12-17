From pizza dough to pineapple beer, these were the 10 most searched for recipes of 2020

One of the greatest things about the internet is that you can find basically anything with the click of a button using search engines like Google, and that includes any sort of recipe you would ever want.

It can be fun to go through cookbooks and cooking magazines, but sometimes it is just easier and faster to find exactly what you are looking for online.

Recipes are searched for on a daily, constant basis, and it is always interesting to see what other people are looking for.

Google recently released their list of the 10 most-searched recipes for 2020, and it does not come as a surprise to see what everyone wanted to make this year. This was the year of viral recipes.

As many of us spent more time at home, every day there seemed to be some trendy food that everyone was trying to make, even if it was just a home-made version of some foods we have been eating for years.