Garnish your gin and tonic with the unusual this World Cucumber Day

It’s World Cucumber Day, a day of the year when the noble cucumber receives the attention it deserves. In celebration of this day, Hendrick’s Gin partnered with three beautiful restaurants in South Africa – The Leopard Bar at the 12 Apostles in Camps Bay, Cin Cin Bar in Bedfordview, and 14 on Chartwell in uMhlanga – to host three of its grand cucumber chillers, Victorian greenhouse-styled chillers that keep the beloved garnish at the absolute perfect temperature.

The English cucumber is of particular importance to the brand as it is one of the two infusions that provide the world’s most unusual gin with its unique flavour. There are more important things in the world than cucumber garnishes, but sometimes the unimportant is a welcome diversion – especially after the year we have all had. And the gin brand has always held the humble cucumber in the highest regard. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lutho Pasiya (@thefoodwriter1) Below we take a closer look at a few ways to garnish your Hendrick’s Gin with cucumber this World Cucumber Day.

A Rose Story Ingredients 40ml Hendrick’s Gin

15ml rosewater and elderflower cordial Top with Fitch & Leads Pink Rose and Cucumber Tonic Garnish with rose petals and cucumber slices.

Method Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker Add ice, shake very well, and fine strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with a rose petal. Midsummer Solstice Spritz Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice 50ml sparkling wine 150ml tonic water

Cucumber ribbon and a slice of orange as garnish Method Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice in a cocktail glass over ice.

Gently stir. Top with soda water. Hendrick’s Gin Buck

Ingredients 50ml Hendrick’s Gin 15ml lemon juice

3 parts ginger ale 2 dashes of Angostura bitters 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber