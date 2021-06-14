Garnish your gin and tonic with the unusual this World Cucumber Day
It’s World Cucumber Day, a day of the year when the noble cucumber receives the attention it deserves.
In celebration of this day, Hendrick’s Gin partnered with three beautiful restaurants in South Africa – The Leopard Bar at the 12 Apostles in Camps Bay, Cin Cin Bar in Bedfordview, and 14 on Chartwell in uMhlanga – to host three of its grand cucumber chillers, Victorian greenhouse-styled chillers that keep the beloved garnish at the absolute perfect temperature.
The English cucumber is of particular importance to the brand as it is one of the two infusions that provide the world’s most unusual gin with its unique flavour.
There are more important things in the world than cucumber garnishes, but sometimes the unimportant is a welcome diversion – especially after the year we have all had. And the gin brand has always held the humble cucumber in the highest regard.
Below we take a closer look at a few ways to garnish your Hendrick’s Gin with cucumber this World Cucumber Day.
A Rose Story
Ingredients
40ml Hendrick’s Gin
15ml rosewater and elderflower cordial
Top with Fitch & Leads Pink Rose and Cucumber Tonic
Garnish with rose petals and cucumber slices.
Method
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Add ice, shake very well, and fine strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with a rose petal.
Midsummer Solstice Spritz
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
50ml sparkling wine
150ml tonic water
Cucumber ribbon and a slice of orange as garnish
Method
Combine Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice in a cocktail glass over ice.
Gently stir.
Top with soda water.
Hendrick’s Gin Buck
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s Gin
15ml lemon juice
3 parts ginger ale
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber
1 lemon twist
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and a lemon twist.