Get baking: best egg-inspired recipes for easy and delicious desserts that will impress your family

Eggs have many uses and are incredibly versatile when it comes to baking. Whether cookies, cakes, or pies, eggs are a quick answer to whip up something super delicious. The use of eggs in baking varies based on what you aim to accomplish with a particular dish. Besides being versatile when it comes to baking, there are many health benefits to eating eggs. They are a very good source of inexpensive, high-quality protein.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white, which also includes vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat than the yolk. Some of the reasons you should be eating more eggs in your diet are that they help the immune system. Eggs are high in vitamin A and selenium, important nutrients for normal immune function. They are also good for the heart. While eggs do contain cholesterol, eating eggs will not necessarily raise your cholesterol. Compared to non-egg eaters, those who eat eggs daily have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, and also a lower risk of dying from these conditions, too.

And besides all the health benefits, eggs are versatile, store well, and are cost-effective. Scrambled for breakfast, quiche for lunch, frittata for dinner or boiled as a snack, they can be eaten at any time of the day and in so many forms. They also store well in our pantries or fridges and are well-priced. That said, make chocolate mousse and white chocolate bundt cake today and see how you fall in love with eggs all over again. Recipes are courtesy of the South African Poultry Association.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chocolate mousse. Picture: Michael Blacks Chocolate mousse Serves: 4 Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisement

170g milk or dark chocolate ¼ cup double cream 4 large eggs, whites only

Story continues below Advertisement

3 tbsp white sugar 1 tbsp cocoa powder Cream or torched meringue and chocolate shavings to garnish, optional

Method Break the chocolate into a heat-proof bowl and place in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring between each one, until melted and smooth. Add in the cream and beat vigorously until the mixture is thick and smooth. Initially, it will be runny, then the mixture will start to come together and when it gets very thick, set aside.

Place the egg whites into a large bowl, or the bowl of your stand mixer and whisk on medium-high until you can remove the whisk and the peaks hold for a few seconds (soft peak). You can do this by hand, but an electric hand mixer or stand mixer makes it quicker. Once your egg whites are whisked, add in the castor sugar and whisk again on medium speed until glossy, about 30 seconds. Add the chocolate mixture, spoonful by spoonful, while the stand mixer is on low. If you don’t have a stand mixer, add a spoonful of the chocolate mixture, mix, stop, and repeat until all the chocolate is incorporated.

Finally, add the cocoa powder and turn the mixer up to medium speed until well incorporated and you have a smooth, light, and aerated mixture. Divide the mixture between 4 small or 2 larger glasses/dishes. Place in the fridge for up to 2 hours before serving. Add some whipped cream or torched Swiss meringue and chocolate shavings on top to garnish. This chocolate mousse is best eaten on the same day and best served chilled.

White chocolate bundt cake. Picture: Michael Blacks White chocolate bundt cake Serves: 10-12 Ingredients

Cooking spray, for the pan 375g butter, room temperature 2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs 1 tbsp vanilla extract 3 cups flour

6 tbsp cornflour 2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp salt

1 cup milk Glaze 100g white chocolate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a bundt pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer) beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and mix until combined. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, cornflour, baking powder, and salt. Add half of the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, beating until just combined. Pour in milk and mix until fully incorporated, then add remaining dry ingredients and stir until just combined.