Get ready for mango season with these delicious recipes

By Siddhi Jain With warmer weather upon us, it’is time to whip up delicious recipes using one of the season's favourite fruit, mangoes. While we love it best plain and sliced, and in smoothies and traditional chutneys, the flavourful fruit can add that extra punch to a lot of other recipes. Adding a dash of walnuts can pack these dishes with multiple nutritional and health benefits. Try out these off-beat walnut-inspired mango recipes for a refreshing treat.

Walnut Mango Lassi Bowl by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Mango-walnut delicacies for summer.

Ingredients:

300g of the flesh of a mango

60g of walnuts

800g of plain, fat-free yoghurt

40ml of milk

4 ice cubes

¼ tsp of ground cardamom

Method:

Grind the mango together with half of the walnuts, yoghurt, milk, ice cubes and the ground cardamom.

If the mixture is too thick, you can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved. Pour the mango lassi into 4 bowls and decorate with the rest of the walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.

Walnut Falafel with Mango Pickles

Ingredients for the falafel:

250g dried green split peas

2 onions

2 garlic cloves

1 small green chilli pepper

½ bunch of coriander

Salt

1 tsp baking soda

40g walnuts

50g chickpea flour (alternatively wheat flour)

Oil for frying

Ingredients for the pickles:

1 mango

1 small green chilli pepper

2 tsp oil

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbs brown sugar

1-2 tbs white wine vinegar

40g walnuts

Method:

Soak peas overnight in cold water.

For the falafel:

Peel and chop the onions and garlic. Rinse chilli pepper and chop finely.

Rinse the coriander, separate the leaves and chop finely.

Drain the peas and then purée with the onions, chilli pepper, garlic and turmeric in a blender. Season the mix with salt and stir in baking soda.

Chop walnuts and roast them briefly.

Then mix walnuts and flour with the peas to form balls from the dough.

Heat the frying oil to 160°C and fry the balls for 3-5 minutes until golden brown.

Let them dry on paper towels.

For the pickles:

Peel the mango, remove the pulp from the stone and cut into dices. Wash the chilli pepper and chop finely. Heat oil and sauté the chilli pepper briefly. Add turmeric and mango, then sprinkle with sugar and let it stew for about 1-2 minutes. Add vinegar and raise the heat for a minute. Chop walnuts, toast them in a small pan and mix them with the pickles.

Serve the falafel with the mango pickle.