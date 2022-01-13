Get your mornings off to a good start with these easy and super scrumptious mango recipes

On the heels of a long and indulgent holiday season, a new year offers the perfect opportunity to start afresh and commit to healthy eating. And what better way to kick off 2022 than with a nutritious mango breakfast? Those juicy slices of mango won’t only take your regular breakfast from monotonous to delicious, but will also add a good dose of vitamins A, C, and biotin, and the mineral potassium.

Beat the morning rush and slice the mangoes the night before, store them in the refrigerator, and simply add to your muesli, oats, or smoothie. If you really want to wake your tastebuds up to a delightful treat, try a combination of mango, yoghurt, honey, and nuts. South African mangoes are in season now, just waiting to bring their sweet aroma and succulent flavour into your life. Here are two easy and super scrumptious mango recipes that you can try.

Mango, yoghurt, honey, and nut breakfast pot Serves: 4 Ingredients

300ml tub thick mango yoghurt (or plain yoghurt) 240g crunchy granola, with a pinch of ground cinnamon ½ ripe mango, diced

60g sliced almonds, toasted Method Alternate the yoghurt, granola, and mango in layers, in four serving bowls or pots of your choice, top with the almonds, and serve immediately.

Tropical breakfast granola tarts Makes: 6 Ingredients

For the tarts 1½ cups jungle oats ¼ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup black sesame seeds Pinch of ground cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup runny honey 1 egg white For the filling

1 cup thick vanilla yoghurt ½ mango, cubed Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Spray round foil cups (about 7cm x 3cm in size) with a non-stick spray, and set them aside. Mix the oats, seeds, cinnamon, vanilla, honey, and egg white in a large mixing bowl, until well combined.

Divide the mixture between the prepared cups and firmly press the mixture down and towards the sides, to evenly coat the sides and bottoms. Bake until lightly golden, for about 15 minutes. Use a teaspoon to press the bottom and sides down once again and continue to bake for an extra 10 minutes. Leave to cool completely before removing from the cups. Spoon the yoghurt into the cooled cases and top with the mango cubes. The cups can be stored in an airtight container for later use – but be sure to use them within a week.