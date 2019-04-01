Ghee-baked cauliflower (Gobi Musallam)

The two pastes can be made a day in advance and refrigerated. For the cauliflower 1 medium head cauliflower, leaves removed.
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 small green chillies, stemmed, seeded if desired and coarsely chopped
- One 10cm to 13cm piece peeled fresh
- ginger root, chopped (3 to 4 tbs)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
For the masala
- One 10cm to 13cm piece peeled fresh
- ginger root, chopped (3 to 4 tbs)
- 4 tbs coriander seed
- 6 whole cloves
- 8 whole black peppercorns
- ½ tsp cumin seed
- 4 whole cardamom pods
- 3 tbs whole almonds
- One 2.5cm piece cinnamon stick
- ¼ cup freshly grated coconut (unsweetened)
- ½ cup store-bought or home-made ghee, at room temperature
- 5 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ large onion, chopped (¾ cup)
- ¾ tsp salt
- ¼ cup plain full-fat yoghurt
- ½ cup chopped tomatoes
Method
- For the cauliflower: Rinse the cauliflower and pat dry.
- Fill a pot with a few centimetres of water, then place a steamer basket/insert inside it, making sure the level of water stays below the steamer.
- Combine the garlic, chillies, ginger, chilli powder and garam masala in a food processor, or use a mortar and pestle to create a coarse paste.
- Add the salt and lemon juice, pulsing or stirring to incorporate.
- Rub the paste all over the cauliflower, including between the florets.
- Place the cauliflower in the steamer basket, cover and steam for 3 minutes, or until the vegetable is just tender enough to be pierced with the tip of a sharp knife.
- Remove from the heat. For the masala: Combine the ginger, coriander seed, cloves, peppercorns, cumin, cardamom, almonds, cinnamon and coconut in a spice grinder or food processor; grind to create a coarse paste.
- Heat half the ghee in a medium skillet over medium heat.
- Add garlic and onion; cook for about 8 minutes, until they have softened, then stir in the masala paste, salt and yoghurt, adding it 1 tablespoon at a time and stirring thoroughly to incorporate.
- Stir in the tomatoes; cook for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they break down.
- This is your masala paste, which will lose a bit of moisture by the time it’s done; that’s okay.
- Remove from the heat and transfer the paste to a bowl to cool for a few minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Coat the cauliflower with half the masala then place the cauliflower in a skillet.
- Dot the vegetable with the remaining softened ghee; roast (top rack) for 15 minutes, during which time the masala paste will darken and the cauliflower will be tender throughout.
- Remove from the oven; spread the remaining masala paste over the cauliflower.
- Return it to the oven for 5 minutes or more.
- Transfer to a platter, along with any masala paste in the pan.
- Garnish with the chopped cilantro and serve hot, with steamed rice or Indian bread.