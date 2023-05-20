Gluten-free recipes for dinner and beyond

Whether you’re coeliac or gluten intolerant, that doesn’t mean having to give up on flavour when it comes to cooking. Below, nutritional coach and academic operations manager at Capsicum Culinary Studio Candice Adams, shares some delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes that you need to try.

Overnight oats. Picture: Supplied Overnight oats Serves: 2 Ingredients

1 large banana, sliced (or any other fruit of your choice) 2 tbsp of unsweetened almond butter 2 tsp chia seeds

1 cup gluten-free rolled oats 1¼ cup of unsweetened almond milk 1 tsp raw honey

¼ tsp vanilla extract A few fresh or frozen berries to top Method

You’ll need 2 x wide-mouth jars or similar containers with a secure fitting lid. In a bowl or jug mix the milk, honey, and vanilla extract. Set aside. In your jars or containers, layer the ingredients: 3-4 slices of banana, 2 dollops of almond butter, ¼ teaspoon chia seeds, ¼ cup oats, then repeat two or three times until there is a 3-4 cm gap between the ingredients and top of the jar.

Pour the milk mixture over the oats leaving about a 2 cm gap at the top to allow your oats to expand as they soak. Stick a knife or fork through to the bottom of the container a few times to make sure the milk soaks all the way down. Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.

Tip: You can get creative with this recipe and use berries instead of bananas, flax instead of chia, or any unsweetened nut milk or nut butter. Quinoa berry breakfast bowls. Picture: Supplied Quinoa berry breakfast bowls Serves: 1

Ingredients ½ cup cooked quinoa or cooked gluten-free rolled oats Sprinkle of cinnamon

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk, or milk of your choice 50g fresh berries 1 tsp dried goji berries, optional

1 tsp chia seeds, flaxseeds, or hemp seeds (or a combination of all 3) 1 tsp chopped raw almonds or hazelnuts 1 tsp raw honey, optional

Method Place the quinoa in a bowl, sprinkle with cinnamon, and pour over with the milk. Add the berries and nuts, sprinkle the seeds over, and top with honey, if desired. Tip: Cook a batch of quinoa at the beginning of the week and keep it in the fridge for easy breakfast bowl preparation.

Chicken fried cauli-rice. Picture: Supplied Chicken fried cauli-rice Serves: 4 Ingredients

4 cups cauliflower rice 1 cup diced carrots ½ cup diced celery

½ medium onion, chopped 1 tbsp plus 2 tsp coconut oil 400g chicken breast, cut into chunks or strips

3 tsp sesame oil, divided 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tbsp freshly grated or minced ginger

2 eggs, beaten 2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce 2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Chopped fresh coriander and a few pinches of sesame seeds Method Toss chicken in garlic, ginger, and two teaspoons of sesame oil.

Preheat a large skillet to medium/high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil. Add chicken and sauté for 5-7 minutes. Remove from the pan and set on a plate while you prepare the cauli-rice. Add the remaining two teaspoons of coconut oil to the pan.

Add the carrots, celery, and onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the cauliflower rice and sauté for an additional minute or two. Make a well in the middle, pushing the rice out to the sides of the pan. Add the eggs into the centre and scramble them. Once cooked through, stir the eggs together with the rice and veggies.

Add the chicken, the remaining teaspoon of sesame oil, soy sauce, and half of the spring onion. Stir to combine. Portion onto plates and top with remaining spring onion, coriander, and sesame seeds. Mediterranean veggie Buddha bowl. Picture: Supplied Mediterranean veggie Buddha bowl Serves: 2

Ingredients For the lemon honey salad dressing 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon 2 tsp raw honey Pinch of sea salt

For the bowl 1 handful of rocket (or your favourite greens) ¼ cup of hummus

1 cup cooked quinoa 4 kale leaves, chopped (and massaged if needed) or your favourite leafy greens A few tablespoons of micro-greens

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1 avocado, sliced 1 large carrot, finely sliced

1 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds 1 tbsp raw sunflower seeds Method

For the dressing: Place all ingredients into a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Adjust seasoning to your preference. For the bowls: Place the kale (or your favourite greens) at the bottom of your serving bowl, add a few dollops of hummus to the quinoa, and add to the bowl. Layer the cherry tomatoes, carrot, and avocado over the leafy green and quinoa bed. Top with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and microgreens. Add a generous drizzle of dressing and enjoy. Tip: Save extra hummus and dressing in an airtight container in the fridge for a crudité snack with carrots, celery, and cucumber or for other salad and bowl meals later in the week.