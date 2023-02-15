Got leftover Valentine's Day chocolate? Here's how to use it

The day of love has come and gone, but the stack of gifted chocolate will remain for weeks to come. Instead of forcing yourself to nibble on foil-wrapped hearts until May (or freezing them until forever), find cool ways to turn those leftover sweets into new treats.

Story continues below Advertisement

The possibilities are endless, but here are some ideas to help get you started. Before we dive into ways to use that leftover chocolate, we need to discuss how to store it properly. After all, without proper storage, your chocolate will go bad quite fast, rendering it useless – and that’s not why you came to this article.

Don’t keep your chocolate in the fridge, do store it in a cool and dry place, do keep it in an air-tight container, and don’t keep it lying around in the light. Now, here’s how to use up leftover Valentine's Day chocolate. Chocolate milkshake. Picture: Pexels/Horizon Content Make a milkshake

Story continues below Advertisement

Go ahead and get your go-to ice cream, chop up some chocolate, add milk, and throw it all in the blender for the most epic milkshake. Make a candy-stuffed care package There are endless recipes on the internet for making candy-stuffed cookies and brownies.

Story continues below Advertisement

You can take your favourite cookie or brownie recipe and incorporate whatever candy you have by folding it into the dough while shaping it on the baking sheet. Make as many cookies or brownies as you can and give them to anyone. It will be an unexpected gesture and leave that person feeling deeply appreciated. Something very popular to do with chocolate is to melt it and put it over popcorn. Picture: Pexels/Rodion Kovenkin Popcorn drizzle