Got leftover Valentine's Day chocolate? Here's how to use it

The day of love has come and gone, but the stack of gifted chocolate will remain for weeks to come.
Instead of forcing yourself to nibble on foil-wrapped hearts until May (or freezing them until forever), find cool ways to turn those leftover sweets into new treats.
The possibilities are endless, but here are some ideas to help get you started.
Before we dive into ways to use that leftover chocolate, we need to discuss how to store it properly.
After all, without proper storage, your chocolate will go bad quite fast, rendering it useless – and that’s not why you came to this article.
Don’t keep your chocolate in the fridge, do store it in a cool and dry place, do keep it in an air-tight container, and don’t keep it lying around in the light.
Now, here’s how to use up leftover Valentine's Day chocolate.
Make a milkshake
Go ahead and get your go-to ice cream, chop up some chocolate, add milk, and throw it all in the blender for the most epic milkshake.
Make a candy-stuffed care package
There are endless recipes on the internet for making candy-stuffed cookies and brownies.
You can take your favourite cookie or brownie recipe and incorporate whatever candy you have by folding it into the dough while shaping it on the baking sheet. Make as many cookies or brownies as you can and give them to anyone.
It will be an unexpected gesture and leave that person feeling deeply appreciated.
Popcorn drizzle
Something very popular to do with chocolate is to melt it and put it over popcorn. This is a good way to use the leftover chocolate differently and not have it stuck in between your teeth.
Cover fruit
Some people are a sucker for chocolate-covered fruit, whether bananas, strawberries, oranges, or another crowd favourite. Sound like you? Then go ahead and use your leftover chocolate that has been melted to make chocolate-covered, Instagram-worthy fruit.